Betsy Edwards Dickens passed away peacefully and gracefully on May 23, 2022, at her longtime family home in Baldwin, N.C.
Betsy, the daughter of Hazel and Raner Edwards, was born on July 15, 1935 in Webster Groves, Missouri. The Edwards family moved to North Carolina in the 1940's to help care for Betsy's grandfather. For Betsy and her sister, Mary, this meant moving from a prosperous suburb of St. Louis to a house with no indoor plumbing. But the move left Betsy with a sense of humility that remained one of her best traits.
Betsy was a graduate of Appalachian State Teachers College (Appalachian State) and taught elementary school for 35 years. Betsy’s career began at Mineral Springs Elementary in Winston-Salem, but in the mid-1960s she returned home to Baldwin to assist her aging parents. She continued her teaching career in Ashe County and Betsy retired in 1992 after decades of shaping countless young lives as a first grade teacher.
It’s hard to picture Betsy apart from Bethany United Methodist Church. Betsy was an exceptional lay leader; a poised and witty public speaker who frequently played piano at services. She was the bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding in the current sanctuary when it was so new the heating hadn’t yet been installed. And it was December. In 1970 she married Max Sale at Bethany. And after Max passed away it was at Bethany that Betsy met Edd Dickens. And they were married on a December Sunday morning in 2000 following an 11:00 service, with Betsy wearing the same red dress in which she will be laid to rest. Her 19 years with Edd were happy ones involving travel and a lot of dining out. They were a loving couple.
Betsy was a caring, giving person who took care of ailing parents and ailing husbands without complaint. She remained graceful through her own struggles with dementia. Betsy loved tending her beautiful gardens, feeding her birds, eating chocolate cake and ice cream, and petting Miss Kitty.
Though Betsy had no children of her own, she was a wonderful “Aunt Betsy” to her niece and nephews, who will forever remember trips with her to the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem and Hungry Mother Park in Virginia. Services for Betsy Dickens will be held Saturday, May 28, at Bethany United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 and funeral services at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy’s memory to Bethany United Methodist Church, 495 NC Hwy 194 South, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to Medi Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
