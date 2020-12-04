Walter Jackson Poe, better known as Jack, 91, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Born in Lansing on Wednesday, October 30, 1929, he was the middle of five sons of the late Wade and Florence Killens Poe. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers. Jack graduated from Lansing High School and later served in US Navy during the Korean War from 1948 - 1952, aboard the USS Leyte Air Craft Carrier. He married the former June Riddle on October 21, 1952 in Pikeville, KY. Mr. Poe worked for Sprague Electric for 36 years as a department leader before retiring. During his spare time Jack enjoyed being with family and sharing good meals, NFL football, movies and walking up Long Branch Road where he grew up as a child.
Mr. Poe is survived by: his wife of 68 years, June Riddle Poe; three daughters, Cathy Poe Barr of West Jefferson, Deborah Poe Church of Lansing and Tina Poe of Lansing; two brothers, Tom Poe of Wisconsin and Bill Poe of Mocksville; four grandchildren, Jeremy Barr and wife Carlee, Brandon Ashley, Daniel Barr and wife Heather, and Luke Poe; one great grandchild, Emma Barr and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Pastor Paul Woodall. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites by the US Navy. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Poe's arrangements.
