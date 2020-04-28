The Wilkes Community College Foundation is responding to meet the needs of our students through the Doc Watson Student Emergency Fund and participating in #GivingTuesdayNow.
#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.
For many, COVID-19 has created unexpected hardships. Now more than ever we are called upon to make a difference in our community and many of you have asked how to support WCC during this difficult time. By making a contribution to the Doc Watson Student Emergency Fund, you can make a difference in the lives of our students by providing emergency funding for when times like these arise. Gifts will be tax-deductible, and any donation amount can make a difference to the immediate and future needs of our students.
“Thank you for your generosity during these challenging times. Any gift in any amount in support of WCC students, the future leaders in our community, is greatly appreciated,” said Allison Phillips, WCC Foundation Executive Director.
People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing.
“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainties, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”
Those interested in joining WCC Foundation’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit www.wilkescc.edu/giving.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter. For youth interested in joining the movement, visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.
