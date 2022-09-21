Cancer is a complex disease that affects people from all walks of life. Millions of people across the globe have survived the disease, and millions more are currently in treatment. No two people will experience cancer in the same way, and some may even find themselves confronting side effects of the disease long after undergoing successful treatment.
According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, many people who have undergone cancer treatment are at risk of developing long-term side effects. These side effects may occur within months or even years of concluding treatment.
What are late effects of cancer treatment?
The Mayo Clinic describes late effects of cancer treatment as those side effects that become apparent after treatment has ended. These side effects can occur after undergoing various forms of treatment, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, surgery, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.
What are some common late effects of cancer treatment?
ASCO® notes that different treatments can cause different late effects. Late effects may even be linked to the type of cancer a person had. So someone who had surgery for one type of cancer may experience a late effect related to that surgery that differs entirely from the late effect associated with a different surgery employed to treat another type of cancer. For example, ASCO® notes that people who underwent radiation surgery to remove lymph nodes may develop lymphedema, a condition in which swelling and pain develop due to a buildup of lymph fluids. Others who had surgeries to their pelvis or abdomen as part of their cancer treatments may be unable to have children in the future. Even though they are very different, each of these are considered late effects associated with cancer surgeries.
Heart problems are another potential late effect of cancer treatments. Cancer survivors who underwent both chemotherapy and radiation therapy may have a higher risk of coronary artery disease, arrhythmia and congestive heart failure after treatment ends. In addition, ASCO® notes that drugs administered as part of cancer treatments may cause heart problems. Cancer patients are urged to ask their physicians if their treatments may affect their hearts, both in the near future and down the road. If so, doctors may recommend certain behaviors designed to reduce that risk.
Hormonal changes are another potential late effect of cancer treatments. For example, ASCO® notes that the symptoms of menopause caused by cancer treatment may be worse than the natural symptoms of menopause. This is because the decrease in hormones resulting from certain cancer treatments happens more quickly than it naturally would. So women undergoing hormonal therapy may have lighter and fewer menstrual periods, while women older than 40 who underwent hormonal therapy are less likely to have their menstrual periods return at all.
Late effects can catch some cancer survivors off guard, especially when they appear years after successful treatments have ended. Cancer patients are urged to speak to their physicians about potential late effects during or upon the conclusion of their treatments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.