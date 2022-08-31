When seeking further education after walking across the stage and receiving your high school diploma, not all options include heading to a four-year university. Community colleges have become vital in the economic and education growth of local communities and offer an array of options that are cost efficient and can lead to incredible success.
The Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College offers just that and appeals to those just out of high school or those who are seeking to return to the classroom, no matter what age they may be. Located behind Ashe County High School at 363 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, the Ashe Campus has been around since 1969 and has expanded several times in its mission to serve the students and families of Ashe County.
The Ashe campus serves about 600 to 700 students a year and about 25 percent of that number includes high school students from the local school system. In addition to ACHS students, Ashe Early College Students can also earn their Associates degree when attending the school.
In 1969, WCC expanded to start serving students in Ashe County. Back then, the school started with a few classrooms and an industrial area. In 1984, the campus expanded to its current location and has been growing ever since, more recently with the construction of Poe Hall in 2020.
The new facilities in Poe Hall include healthcare classrooms, a healthcare simulation lab, expanded science labs, an electronics lab, multifunctional classroom space that fosters group interaction, state-of-the-art computer labs, a community meeting room, cosmetology complex and an applied engineering lab and classroom.
Part of WCC’s expansion to Ashe County was also done through the community college’s service career areas. A lot of growth was seen during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, much of which was related to the GI bill related with veterans returning from war in Vietnam.
The Ashe Campus of WCC offers several degree programs, including in human services, technology, business administration, applied engineering technology, accounting, science and art. These degrees can be taken completely in Ashe County and students never have to leave the Ashe Campus. WCC has also recently expanded and rounded out its nursing program after growing the facility and students can take courses for parts of other fields, such as criminal justice and horticulture.
According to Vice President of WCC Chris Robinson, community colleges save parents and students money. Total tuition for an academic year is around $2,500, which is cheaper compared to four year colleges.
For more information on the Ashe Campus of WCC, visit their webpage at www.wilkescc.edu/about-us/locations/ashe-campus/ or call (336) 846-3900.
