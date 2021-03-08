Send your calendar item to bailey.little@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
March 11
Ashe Chamber “Morning Mingle”
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will host this month’s “Morning Mingle” on Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 a.m. The mingle will be sponsored by WKSK and the guest presenter is Kevin Anderson, director of Ashe County Parks and Recreation. The topic this month is Updating Parks & Rec for Ashe County. This meeting will be held via Zoom. For more information or the meeting link, contact the Chamber at (336) 846-9550 or info@ashechamber.com.
March 15
Small Business of the Year
Mark your calendars for Monday, March 15 when the Ashe County Chamber will announce the winner of the 2021 Small Business of the Year Award. To watch the special ceremony visit the Ashe County Chamber’s Facebook page. There will also be a a special E-News sent via email on March 15.
March 18
Empowering Youth & Families Program
The Ashe County Cooperative Extension office will hold its first Empowering Youth & Families Program (EYFP) on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. The goal of this free 10-session program is to prevent opioid misuse in youth ages 10-14 and strengthen family relationships. Families meet together to participate in projects, games and activities. Meals will be provided each week. To register for the program, contact Alex Kissinger at (336) 846-5850.
March 29-April 2
Ecumenial Holy Week Services
The Ashe Ministerial Association (AMA) is sponsoring online Holy Week services March 29-April 2. Each service will be streamed at noon. The link to each daily service will be posted at www.fbcwj.org. This site will also post information on how to see a replay of the services. Each service will include a Holy Week message and special music. Presenters include pastors, lay leaders and musicians from churches across Ashe County. There will also be links to donate to an Ashe County Food Ministry if you would like support one of these ministries with a gift. In this time of social distancing, we are separated in body but invited to come together in Spirit as we celebrate the gift of Jesus Christ and worship together online.
April 10
Spring Litter Sweep
Keep Ashe Beautiful will be holding its Spring Litter Sweep on Saturday, April 10. They are seeking teams and individuals to help organize the event. When you register to help, they will need the number of team members, t-shirt sizes, and area/road(s) your team is planning to clean. If interested in volunteering, please email keepashebeautiful@gmail.com no later than April 3.
