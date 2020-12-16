Send your calendar item to bailey.little@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the changing guidelines and state of COVID-19 in Ashe County, check with event organizers before planning on attending a calendar event.
Dec. 17-18
Drive-thru flu clinic
AppHealthCare will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 1-4 p.m at its Ashe location at 413 McConnell Street in Jefferson. It is requested that you make an appointment by completing an online registration form on the website at www.AppHealthCare.com. If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, please call (828) 795-1970. If you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card or information with you. Those interested may arrive anytime between 1 and 4 p.m., stay in their car and follow the directional signage.
Dec. 17
Ashe County Public Library Presents Interactive Show
The Ashe Public Library presents Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Tune into Ashe County Public Library’s Facebook page for this live, interactive show from Sigmon Theatrical. If you miss the live performance, the performance will be available to view on their Facebook page for one week after the live show.
Dec. 18
Ashe County Little Theatre Presents Radio Show: A Christmas Carol
The Ashe County Little Theatre presents a live radio production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. This free event will be broadcast live on WKSK 580AM/93.5 FM.
Dec. 18-20
Christmas Light Show
6-10 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, 6-9 p.m. on Sundays at Ashe County Middle School. All proceeds on Fridays and Saturdays benefit Ashe County Middle School with all proceeds on Sundays benefitting Warrensville and Lansing Volunteer Fire Departments.
Dec. 19
‘Pottery on the Porch’ with Andréa Connell
The Chamber Visitor Center will host local artist and owner of The Todd General Store, Andréa Connell, for “Pottery on the Porch” on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you are a member artist who would like to participate in the series, call the Chamber at (336) 846-9550.
Dec. 24, 25 and 31
The Holidays at River House Inn
The River House will offer a Christmas Eve dinner on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. New Year’s Eve dinner will be served Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. This will include music, five leisurely courses and a glass of bubbly for toasting. Dinner at 6 p.m. is $50/person (excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity). Dinner at 8:30 p.m. is $60/person (excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity). Dress attire is requested. For reservations, call (336) 982-2109.
Jan. 18, 2021
MLK Day Celebration
The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 18 as a virtual event. The celebration will highlight Dr. King and his teachings. Details coming soon.
ONGOING
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. Usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com or the headquarters at 519 E. Main St. in Jefferson for more information.
Ashe County GOP Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
