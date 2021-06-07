Send your calendar item to chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
June 7
Auction for the Arts
The Ashe County Arts Council annual Auction for the Arts will begin on Monday, June 7 and run through Saturday, June 12. As opposed to previous years, this auction will take place fully online with up to 50 items of various value. In the bidding process, participants will virtually bid on items and if another outbids them, they will receive a push notification. To register for the auction, visit https://event.gives/auctionforthearts.
June 11
Gallery Crawl
The Arts Council will resume summer and autumn gallery crawls beginning on Friday, June 11 in Downtown West Jefferson. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. The crawl will include galleries, studios and various shops in the Arts District of Ashe County. For more information, visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
Real Americans Celebration
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, the Ashe County Museum will host the Real Americans Celebration for their new Native American exhibit. This exhibit features a number of artifacts found in the Ashe County area. The pubic is invited to explore the exhibit and the museum.
Tavern Live Concert Series — Ed Main
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson will be hosting Ed Main in a live outdoor concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.
June 12
Craft Fair
The Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts is holding a craft fair located at the old Lansing School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crafts and vendors will be spread across the campus along with live music from Brooks Forsyth, Momma Molasses and Shay Martin Lovette. Food trucks and cider will also be offered along with games and school tours.
Tavern Live Concert Series — Those three Guys
The Tavern will host Those Three Guys in their new concert series beginning at 6:30 p.m.
