Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the changing guidelines and state of COVID-19 in Ashe County, check with event organizers before planning on attending a calendar event.
Dec. 11-13, 18-20
Christmas Light Show
6-10 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, 6-9 p.m. on Sundays at Ashe County Middle School. All proceeds on Fridays and Saturdays benefit Ashe County Middle School with all proceeds on Sundays benefitting Warrensville and Lansing Volunteer Fire Departments.
Jan. 18, 2021
MLK Day Celebration
The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 18 as a virtual event. The celebration will highlight Dr. King and his teachings. Details coming soon.
ONGOING
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. Usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com or the headquarters at 519 E. Main St. in Jefferson for more information.
Ashe County GOP Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
