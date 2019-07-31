Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Now-Aug. 1
A Matter of Balance
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ashe Services for Aging, learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and more. For more information or to register, stop by the Senior Center desk or call (336) 246-4347.
Now-Aug. 2
Ashe County School Supply Drive
Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Program’s 14th Annual Ashe County School Supply Drive will run from June 17 to Aug. 2 for students in need in Ashe County. School supplies collected will be donated among all Ashe County public schools. Supplies can be donated at Ashe Services for Aging. For more information, call Terri Hopkins at (336) 246-4347.
Now-Aug. 3
The Riverview Community Center Thrift Store will have a Bag Sale and Back-to-School sale from July 17 through Aug. 3. Lots of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, brand new and gently used, will be for sale. The Thrift Store also offers for sale chairs, tables, lamps, glass and craft work, tools, rugs, jars and an assortment of household appliances. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Hope to see you there. The Riverview Community Center is located at 11719 N.C. 88 in Creston.
July 31
Game and Card Gala
The West Jefferson Women’s Club will hold its annual Game and Card Gala from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Hensley Hall at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church. Cost is $25 per person, with proceeds going to the Ashe County Medication Assistance Program.
Aug. 3
Watson Family Reunion
The Watsons will be having a family reunion beginning at 11 a.m. at the Deep Gap Fire Department. Please bring a covered dish and drink for the luncheon, ice, plates, flatware and napkins will be provided. Don’t forget to bring family photos and your favorite stories. For more information, call Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482, Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221 or Louise Greene at (828) 297-3409.
Aug. 4
Luther Rock Hike
Join us for a beautiful hike up to Luther Rock. We will meet at the picnic area at the top of Mt. Jefferson. From there, we will travel along the Rhododendron Trail until we reach Luther Rock. The hike will be a moderate hike for just a little more than one-mile round trip. Bring sturdy shoes and water, meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Aug. 5
Help for Small Businesses
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Highway 88 East in Laurel Springs. After the meal, provided by club members, Herman Metzler, a retired business executive, will discuss his volunteer work with the Service Corps of Retired Executives. SCORE is a 501-3-c organization which provides free mentoring and education services to small businesses. If you are a small business owner, starting a small business, or thinking about starting a small business, this program will be valuable to you. Metzler will also discuss personal finances, a topic which we all need help on. For more information about the meeting, call (336) 982-9538.
Aug. 6
GriefShare support group
GriefShare will be holding a special session from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson. The session will feature biblical concepts for healing from the loss of a spouse.
Aug. 9-11
Woodstock Experience 2019
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with many original Woodstock performers at Saloon Studios Live in West Jefferson. Original artists Melanie, Jefferson Starship, John Sebastian of Lovin’ Spoonful, Vanilla Fudge and many more. Fore more information, call (201) 384-7760 or go to www.saloonstudioslive.com.
Aug. 10
Beaver Creek High School Class of 1962 reunion
The Beaver Creek High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mountain Aire Seafood. All class members are invited, call (336) 246-9988 for more information.
Wordkeepers Meeting
Creative writers, young and old, come to Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience will be eager to hear your own original works. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to under five minutes. If you would like to read, please contact Diana Renfro at renfrodiana@msn.com so that she can reserve your slot.
Diamond and Silk
At 5 p.m. at Blue Ridge Theater and Events Center in Glendale Springs, conservative commentators, Diamond and Silk, will be the highlight of a dinner event, co-hosted by the Ashe and Watauga County Republican parties. Tickets are available at the Ashe County GOP Office, located at 409 South Main Street in Jefferson, or by calling (336) 846-1657. Ticket prices begin at $125 for this one time only chance to see Diamond and Silk in the High Country.
Aug. 17
Rubber Duck Race and Festival
The Riverview Lions Club welcomes you to our “Do It Best” Rubber Duck Race and Festival by the river from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 rain or shine. The duck race will be at 2 p.m., grand prize is $1,000, second-place is $200 and third is $100. $5 for entry or $20 or five. Kids activities, parking, admission and live music will be free. For more information, contact Barry Hass at (336) 977-2157 or Warren Miller at (336) 384-4502.
Aug. 18
Fairy House Program
Come out to Mt. Jefferson and meet a ranger for an hour of fairy house building. This is a fun, family activity and you get to build your very own fairy house using supplies provided by nature. Bring your camera to take a photo of your fairy house. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Aug. 23
Adventure Night Hike
Meet the park ranger for a one-mile round-trip night hike into the darkness along Mt. Jefferson’s famous ridge line. We will seek out amazing views, observe stars and the shimmering lights from town 1,600 feet below us. Bring a small flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Parts of this hike are considered strenuous, Appalachian night hikes are challenging. Children over 7-years-old are welcome but must be closely supervised. Meet at first overlook at 8 p.m.
Aug. 24
Trees and Tees
Join us atop Mount Jefferson to both learn and create. We will learn about and discuss local trees and the pivotal role they play in our ecosystem. Each participant will be given one free tee shirt to decorate. We will provide the tee shirts, the paints and other supplies, you provide the creativity. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Aug. 25
Amphibolite Geology Hike
Metamorphic formations and intrusive quartz are just the beginning of the story. On this amphibolite hike, we will look for the connections that exist between the soil, rocks and plants. Join us on this unique Appalachian amphibolite hike. Wear appropriate shoes or boots. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Sept. 17
Lincoln/Reagan Event
The Ashe County Republican Party will hold their Annual Lincoln/Reagan Event at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park Community Barn from 4 to 8 p.m. Food will be provided, come meet your local and state elected officials. Open event to all Republicans, we encourage you to bring a friend. Donations accepted to offset costs.
Aug. 20-Nov. 19
GriefShare support group
GriefShare will be hosting weekly grief support groups from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson. GriefShare is a network of more than 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Learn more at www.griefshare.org.
ONGOING
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
The Riverview Community Center, located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston, has a thrift store which is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The thrift store has lots of spring and summer clothes for sale as well as books, furniture, home furnishings, flowering hanging baskets and ferns. Come by to shop and find some great deals.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. January through March at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, April through November, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. We also meet each Monday night at 7 p.m. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 400 Beaver Creek Road, West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the Seagraves Conference Room at Ashe Memorial Hospital. First Tuesday meetings are at noon, lunch will be provided. Third Tuesday meetings are at 5:30 p.m., snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Sara Houser at (336) 846-0703.
Classes at Riverview Community Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursday’s 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.