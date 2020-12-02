Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the changing guidelines and state of COVID-19 in Ashe County, check with event organizers before planning on attending a calendar event.
Now through Dec. 3
School Bus Driver Training
Ashe County Schools has bus routes available to be filled immediately. If you have interest in becoming a school bus driver, complete the DOT physical, complete a drug test and make an appointment with the DMV to get a CDL learner’s permit at skiptheline.ncdot.gov. training will be held at the Ashe Early Learning Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1-3. To register, call (336) 846-9103.
Now through Dec. 5
Holiday Art Market
The Wilkes Art Gallery at 913 C Street in North Wilkesboro will be having a Holiday Art Market as Christmas draws near. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-4.
Dec. 5
Christmas tree lighting
A celebration of Christmas will happen in Lansing at 5:30 p.m. at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Come out and listen to Christmas carols and light the park and the town tree. GLAD will have hot cider, coffee, popcorn, hot chocolate and more.
Saturday with Santa
Santa will be visiting on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8-11 a.m. at the Ashe Civic Center located on Highway 221 between Jefferson and West Jefferson. This is a drive through event and is free but reservations for a drive through time slot is required. For more information, go to www.ashecountyarts.org.
Jan. 18, 2021
MLK Day Celebration
The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 18 as a virtual event. The celebration will highlight Dr. King and his teachings. Details coming soon.
ONGOING
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. Usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com or the headquarters at 519 E. Main St. in Jefferson for more information.
Ashe County GOP Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.