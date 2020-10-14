Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the changing guidelines and state of COVID-19 in Ashe County, check with event organizers before planning on attending a calendar event.
ONGOING
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. Usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com or the headquarters at 519 E. Main St. in Jefferson for more information.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24,
30 and 31
The Haunted Factory
Haunted tour with live actors around every corner; fun for the whole family. For more information, go to www.thehauntedfactory.com or call (336) 977-9025. Located at 301 Locust St. in West Jefferson.
Oct. 18
New River Blues Gathering II at River House Country Inn
Featuring Mac Arnold, Donald Ceasar and The King Bees, the New River Blues Gathering returns to the River House from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Located at 2896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek. Limited tickets/seating to insure safety and to follow state restrictions. $50 advance tickets for purchase at (336) 982-2109.
Oct. 24
Friends of the Library Blood Drive
The Friends of the Library will hold its next blood drive Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ashe County Public Library. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call Marcia at (336) 219-0128, or go online to www.redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 31
Truck or Treat
Dress in your best Halloween costume from 5 to 8 p.m. and come out to the barn at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park to play games and win prizes. Concessions on site. Costume prizes for 3 age groups
