Now — July 2
GriefShare support group
GriefShare will be hosting weekly grief support groups from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson. GriefShare is a network of more than 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Learn more at www.griefshare.org.
May
Free Bingo at Ingles Supermarket Cafe
Limited seating is available at the Ingles Supermarket Cafe for folks ages 40 and older to participate in free bingo from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday morning in May. Grocery items and gift cards are available as winning prizes, for more information, call (336) 982-2168.
May 22
Health Fair at the senior center
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a health fair at Ashe Services for Aging. There will be free dental screenings with the Appalachian District Health Department and information on Ashe Services for Aging, fall prevention, home health care, Appalachian Senior programs, best value hearing, SHIIP programs and more.
May 24
Ashe Community Singers
The Ashe Community Singers will perform Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center. The repertoire will be a mix of classical, contemporary, sacred and popular music. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
National Wild Turkey Federation
The Mt. Jefferson Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host the annual Hunting Heritage Banquet at 7 p.m. at Family Central, 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson. Doors will open at 6 p.m., meal begins at 7 p.m. provided by Smoky Mountain BBQ. Dinner will be followed by a live auction and other events. For tickets or more information, call Mike Absher at (336) 977-1226 or Bill Burkett at (336) 977-3888.
Senior Center Bingo
Bingo with Mr. Terry and Jennifer will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 24 at Ashe Services for Aging. Come join us for some fun and great prizes.
May 25
High School Jazz Ensemble
On Saturday, May 25, the Museum of Ashe County History will host the Ashe County High School Jazz Ensemble at 11 a.m. followed by a performance by our local Mexican Dancers at noon. The event is free and open to the public.
Riverview Community Center Barbecue
Riverview Community Center will host a barbecue, bake sale and local, live music on Saturday, May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Plates are $10 and will have a generous portion of barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, bread, drink and dessert. A bake goods auction and live, local music will take place in the Theater Room. All proceeds from the barbecue will go towards maintaining the facility and programs offered at the center.
Carolina Shag Dance Party
The Carolina Shag Dance Party will be Saturday May 25, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Boondocks Brew Haus in West Jefferson. Mike Worley will be the DJ, there is a $5 cover charge. For more information, call (336) 877-4127.
Night of the Spoken Word
The Night of the Spoken Word will be Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center. An evening of poetry, short stories and prose by local writers. Ten writers will read their latest works. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Mountain Nature Hike
Meet a ranger for a springtime hike up-on the mountain. Explore forest habitats and view the natural wonders of Mt. Jefferson. We will be walking for approximately one mile. Bring sturdy shoes. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
B.J. Thomas Live
Legendary singer B.J. Thomas will perform at Saloon Studios Live in West Jefferson. For more information, call (201) 384-7760 or go to www.saloonstudioslive.com.
May 27
Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold its annual meeting on Monday, May 27 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Closed for Memorial Day
Ashe Services for Aging will be closed for Memorial Day.
May 29
Senior Health and Fitness Day
10 a.m. to noon at the Ashe Senior Center. Enjoy a 1 mile walk on the trail, horseshoes, shuffle board, badminton, croquet and a healthy snack or lunch! For more information or to volunteer call Ashe Senior Center at (336) 246-4347.
May 31
Shaggin’ for the Arts
Shaggin’ for the Arts is part of the Feast for the Arts fundraiser benefiting the Ashe County Arts Council. On Friday, May 31 at the Ashe Arts Center enjoy an evening of Carolina coastal cuisine along with shag lessons with Becky and Gary Doran, longtime members of the Brushy Mountain Shag Club. A $40 per person donation is suggested and reservations required. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
June 1
Writing the Family Portrait with Miles Tager
From 1 to 5 p.m. at the Florence Thomas Art School, learn to portray individuals and generations alike in vivid tone and color, framed in their personalities, history, achievements, time and place. If you are an artist painting a family portrait, you consider your style options first. As writers, we can take exactly the same approach. Indeed, many of the words are the same to bring your relations alive on the page as they would on canvas. Participants should bring a full-size notebook, pocket notebook, and pen or pencil.
June 3
Figure Painting with Gouache with Kate Worm
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florence Thomas Art School, learn to create beautiful figure paintings using gouache and watercolor. Working with a clothed model and personal photographs class members will paint with gouache and watercolor in an opaque manner, not in a traditional transparent watercolor way. Strong composition, good drawing and beautiful color harmonies will be emphasized. All ability levels are welcome. Please see www.kateworm.com for examples of Kate’s paintings.
June 8
Kids Day at the museum
On Saturday, June 8, the Museum of Ashe County History will celebrate the end of school with a Kids Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bounce houses, hands on activities and a kids train are all part of the fun. The event is free and open to the public.
June 11-13
Fourth Annual Mountain Madness Hoops Camp
The 4th Annual Mountain Madness Hoops Camp will be held June 11-13 at Ashe County High School. This camp is open for all boys Rising 3rd Grade through Rising 10th Grade. Registration will be at the gym on the first day of camp. Tuition is $50 per camper, campers should wear gym clothes and basketball shoes. Feel free to share this with anyone who might be interested. Thanks so much for your support. We look forward to seeing your son this year at camp.
Aug. 9 — 11
Woodstock Experience 2019
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with many original Woodstock performers at Saloon Studios Live in West Jefferson. Original artists Melanie, Jefferson Starship, John Sebastian of Lovin’ Spoonful, Vanilla Fudge and many more. For more information, call (201) 384-7760 or go to www.saloonstudioslive.com.
ONGOING
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
The Riverview Community Center, located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston, has a thrift store which is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The thrift store has lots of spring and summer clothes for sale as well as books, furniture, home furnishings, flowering hanging baskets and ferns. Come by to shop and find some great deals.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. January through March at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, April through November, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts on board the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. We also meet each Monday night at 7 p.m. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 400 Beaver Creek Road, West Jefferson.
Ashe County Sharing Center Mobile Pantries The Northwest Ashe Mobile
The Ashe County Sharing Center’s Northwest Ashe Mobile Pantry will be in Creston at the Creston Volunteer Fire Department the first Wednesday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The mobile Pantry will be in Lansing at the Phoenix Baptist Church the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Clients must have identification, be a resident of Creston, Lansing or Warrensville and visit the pantry in their area to qualify.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the Seagraves Conference Room at Ashe Memorial Hospital. First Tuesday meetings are at noon, lunch will be provided. Third Tuesday meetings are at 5:30 p.m., snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Sara Houser at (336) 846-0703.
Classes at Riverview Community Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursday’s 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
Ashe Sharing Center Mobile Pantry
The Ashe County Sharing Center’s Northwest Ashe Mobile Pantry will be in Creston at the Creston Volunteer Fire Department the third Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Northwest Ashe Mobile Pantry will be in Lansing at the Phoenix Baptist Church the third Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Clients must be a resident of Creston or Lansing and visit the pantry in their area to qualify.
