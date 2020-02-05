Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Now — April 9
Income Tax Assistance
Get free income tax assistance with IRS-trained tax aide volunteers at Ashe Services for Aging Senior Center. Tuesdays and Thursdays only, appointment required. For an appointment or information, stop by the Senior Center Desk or call (336) 246-4347.
Feb. 8
Luther Rock Nature Hike
Meet the park ranger for a one-mile hike to Luther Rock amphibolite outcrop. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing views along the mountain ridgeline. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
Have a Heart Exhibit Reception
Florence Thomas Art School will feature over 60 pieces of animal themed art in the gallery during the “Have a Heart” exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 29. A reception will be held for the exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. This exhibit showcases the work of 19 High Country area artists and is in support of the Ashe County Humane Society. Ashe County Humane Society will be present during the reception and visitors can enter a raffle with the purchase of a $5 ticket to win a custom pet portrait. This free event is open to the public with light refreshments served. Please join Florence Thomas Art School and participating artists in support of this important community cause.
Riverview Community Center Monthly Breakfast
The Riverview Community Center, located at 11719 NC 88 West in Creston, will host its monthly breakfast in the banquet room on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Breakfast consists of scrambled eggs, bacon and/or sausage, biscuits and gravy, grits, pancakes and all the fixings. Orange juice, coffee and water are also available. Cost is $7. Proceeds enable us to continue to provide support to the Riverview community.
Feb. 9
Hayes musicians at the Arts Center
The Ashe County Arts Council will feature two Hayes School of Music faculty members, Eric Koontz and Junie Cho in a piano and viola duet. The concert will be Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Climate Tower Hike
Rediscover your park today and hike with a ranger to the mountain summit 4683 feet above sea level. At the summit, we will examine the NC Climate Office data collection tower. This tower has a great story to tell. See for yourself the science of weather, and climate on the top of Mt. Jefferson. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Feb. 10-16
We Love West Jefferson
Join the West Jefferson Business Association as they celebrate love in West Jefferson. Look for special Valentine’s Day deals and steals at participating locations in West Jefferson from Feb. 10-16.
Feb. 11
Riverview Community Center Board of Directors Meeting
The board of directors of the Riverview Community Center will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m. Topics of discussion will include facility improvement, upcoming Bingo on Feb. 21 and gymnasium grand opening celebration scheduled for March 14. Members of the public are welcome to attend. The Riverview Community Center is located at 11719 NC 88 West in Creston.
Feb. 13
BROC Meeting
The Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission, Inc. will hold its BROC Full Board Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the BROC Alleghany Office in Sparta. Please call the Wilkes Office at (336) 667-7l74, the Ashe Office at (336) 384-4543 or the Alleghany Office at (336) 372-7284 for additional information.
Peacemakers Quilt Guild
The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Ashe County Senior Center. We strive to share the art of past, present and future quilting. Whether you are an avid quilter, still learning, or just love the art and history of quilting, we hope that you will come and share your love of quilting with us. For more information, go to www.ashequilters.org or visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/ACPQG.
Feb. 14
‘Lyrical Light and Color’
Opening reception for the exhibit entitled “Lyrical Light and Color,” a solo exhibit by Susan Jesperson, will be in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Todd Dance
A community dance will be held at the Todd Mercantile. Dancing begins at 7:30pm. Big circle, line and square dances will be taught and danced to live music. There is a $5 charge to cover band and callers. Drinks and bakery items available from the Todd Bakery. For more information, contact Todd Mercantile at (336) 877-5401.
Feb. 15
Climate Tower Hike
Rediscover your park today and hike with a ranger to the mountain summit 4683 feet above sea level. At the summit, we will examine the NC Climate Office data collection tower. This tower has a great story to tell. See for yourself the science of weather, and climate on the top of Mt. Jefferson. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Wordkeepers
Writers, come to Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson on Saturday, Feb. 15. Musical entertainment begins at 3:30 p.m. and the readings commence at 4. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to under five minutes, but please join us and share, or at least join us and listen. If you would like to read, please contact Diana Renfro at renfrodiana@msn.com so that she can reserve your slot.
Feb. 16
Luther Rock Nature Hike
Meet the park ranger for a one-mile hike to Luther Rock amphibolite outcrop. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing views along the mountain ridgeline. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
Feb. 20
Calling all Leadership Ashe Alumni
The first 2020 meeting of the Leadership Ashe Alumni group has been rescheduled for Feb. 20. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Venue (beside the Visitor Center). Any past graduates of the Leadership Ashe program are encouraged to attend. The purpose of the Alumni group is to foster a network of past graduates to collectively use their knowledge, through projects and volunteer work, to make a difference in Ashe County. The first project of the year is a New River Cleanup in conjunction with the New River Conservancy. During our meeting we will explore possible dates and explain how the Cleanup works. It is a fun group activity and you will be amazed at how many tires and debris are in the New River. For more information contact Beth Lyle at (336) 846-2121.
Feb. 22
Shana Tucker
With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker delivers a unique voice through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul. Tucker’s melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry. The Ashe County Arts Council is happy to welcome Shana Tucker to the Ashe Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Heart Breakfast
The Ashe County Heart Association will be hosting a Heart Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Winner’s Circle Restaurant Saturday, Feb. 22. Breakfast is $8 for adults 13 and up, $5 for kids four to 12 and three and under eat free. For more information, go to www.asheheart.org.
Feb. 23
Geology Hike
Several types of geological formations will be seen on this mountain hike. Metamorphic formations and intrusive quartz are located on the trail. We will also peer into the connections that exist between the soil, rocks and plants. Join us on this Appalachian Mountain hike. Wear appropriate shoes or boots. Meet at the picnic area at 2 p.m.
Feb. 29
Learn about the Park (indoor)
Meet the ranger for an introduction to some of the new programs being offered by NC State Parks. Pick-up your new free parks passport, check-out the 100-mile challenge, learn about the parks mission, new projects, properties. Meet at the park office at 2 p.m.
ONGOING
Boone Shag Club
The Boone Shag Club will offer a 5-week dance series for beginners of Carolina Shag dance. Lessons start on Friday, Feb. 21 and continue for 5 consecutive weeks for $30 per person. The series will be from 6-7 p.m. and be held at the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Clubhouse, located at 126 (for GPS) Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Parking is beside the pool. The lesson charge includes a year membership in the club, and free admission to our dances during the lesson period. Dances on Feb. 28, March 13 and March 20 will follow the lesson and allow students to have reinforcement of the steps with members of the club. It’s a great exercise for the body and mind. The club’s website www.BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information.
Senior Center Diabetes Group
More than 25 percent of those over the age of 60 have Diabetes. Ashe Services for Aging has started a Diabetes Group lead by Gale Bennett, who has over 30 years experience with diabetes. The group will meet on the third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. Please sign up at the senior center front desk or by calling (336) 246-4347.
High Country Doll Artists
The High Country Doll Artists meet the 2nd Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Ashe County Arts Council in West Jefferson. Meetings consist of current business, show and tell, a demo, guest speaker or mini-workshop. Our members create fine art dolls in a variety of styles and mediums. No experience necessary. Join us at a free meeting and see for yourself. For more info, see our Facebook page: High Country Doll Artists.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Agency on Aging Seeks Public Input
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is seeking the public’s input as it develops its 2020-2024 Area Plan. The survey is available at www.highcountryaging.org. Services offered through the High Country Area Agency on Aging are intended to help older adults remain safe and independent at home. More than 90 percent of older adults report their preference of remaining in their home as they age. HCAAA services have not only been shown to prevent or delay institutional care, they are less costly than long-term institutional care. For more information, call (828) 265-5434.
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
Looking for a place where you can purchase new or gently used fall/winter clothing as well as gifts and decorations for the holidays, all at a bargain price? The Riverview Community Center thrift store has a large variety of fall and winter clothing for men, women and children. Also on-hand are electronics, furniture, home furnishings, books, CDs and DVDs. Everything is priced to sell. The thrift store is located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston. Hours are every Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the savings. Proceeds enable us to continue to provide support to the Riverview community.
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday and Friday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 400 Beaver Creek Rd. in West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the library at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Meetings will be from noon to 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Gloria Miller at (336) 846-0240.
Classes at Riverview Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursdays 1-5 p.m. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
