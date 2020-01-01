Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Jan. 3
Blood Drive
A blood drive from the American Red Cross will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Phoenix Baptist Church in Lansing. To make an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call Ashley Dollar at (828) 406-0801.
Jan. 6
‘Who’s On First?’ auditions
Ashe County Little Theatre will hold auditions for “Who’s on First?” on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center. Roles are for two men and two women. Auditions will be reading from the script. For more information, please contact (336) 846-2787.
Community Projects Planning
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Highway 88 East, Laurel Springs. After the meal, prepared by club members, the club will discuss plans for community projects in 2020. Community residents are urged to come and contribute ideas for needed community projects. Visitors are always welcome to Ruritan club meetings. For more information, call (336) 982-9538.
Jan. 10
‘Patterns in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center’
Opening reception for the exhibit entitled “Patterns in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center” will be Friday, Jan. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Jan. 11
Coffee House Live!
Coffee House Live! returns to the West Jefferson Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council the featured performers will be Sheets Family Band, Mountain Laurels and young violinist Cooper Parsons. Tickets $16 adults, $5 students and admission is available at the door. For more information please call (366) 846-2787.
Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. The celebration will highlight the message of Dr. King and his teachings of peace, unity and equality in our society. The featured performer will be Mike Wiley. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Jan. 25
Kruger Brothers
The Ashe County Arts Council is pleased to bring the internationally known performing trio the Kruger Brothers to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Kruger Brothers performances are exciting, calming, entertaining and spontaneous, reflecting their sheer joy in playing music. Their virtuoso playing combined with the manner in which they interact with each other and with their audience makes their music uniquely special. Tickets are $27 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
ONGOING
RCC Gym
Starting Jan. 6, come to the Riverview Community Center every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. to walk, jog, play basketball and pickleball in a dry, heated gym. Additional hours will be added as the demand warrants. RCC is located at 11719 Highway 88 West in Creston. For more information, visit our Facebook page, email us at riverviewcommunity.ctr@gmail.com or call Dave at (336) 977-1144.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Agency on Aging Seeks Public Input
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is seeking the public’s input as it develops its 2020-2024 Area Plan. The survey is available at www.highcountryaging.org. Services offered through the High Country Area Agency on Aging are intended to help older adults remain safe and independent at home. More than 90 percent of older adults report their preference of remaining in their home as they age. HCAAA services have not only been shown to prevent or delay institutional care, they are less costly than long-term institutional care. For more information, call (828) 265-5434.
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
Looking for a place where you can purchase new or gently used fall/winter clothing as well as gifts and decorations for the holidays, all at a bargain price? The Riverview Community Center thrift store has a large variety of fall and winter clothing for men, women and children. Also on hand are electronics, furniture, home furnishings, books, CDs and DVDs. Everything is priced to sell. The thrift store is located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston. Hours are every Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the savings. Proceeds enable us to continue to provide support to the Riverview community.
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday and Friday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 400 Beaver Creek Rd. in West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the Seagraves Conference Room at Ashe Memorial Hospital. First Tuesday meetings are at noon, lunch will be provided. Third Tuesday meetings are at 5:30 p.m., snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Sara Houser at (336) 846-0703.
Classes at Riverview Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursdays 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.