Aug. 28
Friends of the Library meeting
Janet Pittard will be the guest speaker at the August Friends of the Library meeting at the library Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. The program is based on Pittard’s book, “A Hospital for Ashe County, Four Generations of Appalachian Community Health Care.” Join the Friends for this popular and informative speaker. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend. Call the library at (336) 384-4021 for more information.
Sept. 1
New River Blues Festival
Attend the 17th annual New River Blues Fest at 1 p.m. at the River House Inn in Grassy Creek near West Jefferson. Celebrate the 32nd anniversary of The King Bees Stingin’ and Swingin’ with a sparkling river, listening to world-class blues. Other musical acts include The Foddrells, Anthony “Packrat” Thompson with Robert “Top” Thomas, Git Shorty and Mojo Ike and Val Woods.
Sept. 10
Environmental Field Day
The New River Soil and Water Conservation District will host an Environmental Field Day Sept. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 12. This is an annual field day that is held at New River State Park, Wagoner Access and it is for all 5th-grade students. This is put on with the help of many volunteers, teaching 20-minute lessons to students about the environment as they rotate to different stations. There are a total of 10 stations and they include: Animal Control (Rabies Awareness), New River State Park (Stream Critters), New River State Park (Skulls and Skins), Cooperative Extension (Livestock Management), Cooperative Extension (Christmas Trees), New River SWCD (Habitats and Limiting Factors), U.S. Forest Service (Forestry), Watauga Beekeepers (Pollinators), NC Wildlife Officers (Firearm Safety) and the Water Treatment Plant ( Water Quality). There will be a lunch break from 11:25 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Sept. 11
Keep Ashe Beautiful Community Information Forum
Keep Ashe Beautiful is hosting a community information forum from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. The forum will share information about our organization and activities, including our upcoming Litter Sweep planned for Oct. 5. If you are interested in the surrounding environment, community beautification, youth environmental education and recycling efforts this forum is for you. Refreshments will be served, and registration is not necessary but appreciated. You can register via email us at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com, or message us on our Facebook page Keep Ashe Beautiful. Keep Ashe Beautiful is a registered 501©(3) nonprofit and donations are gratefully accepted via check at Keep Ashe Beautiful, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, N.C. 28694.
Sept. 17
Lincoln/Reagan Event
The Ashe County Republican Party will hold its annual Lincoln/Reagan Event at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park Community Barn from 4 to 8 p.m. “Grill Master” Sheriff Phil Howell and/or staff will be preparing the meal, and multiple 2020 candidates are expected to attend. A $5 donation is suggested, bring your families, friends and neighbors. Wear your red, white and blue. Contact Ashe GOP Headquarters at (336) 846-1657 if you would like additional information.
Sept. 21
Fourth Annual Chad Lovette Memorial 5k and 10k
Registration is underway for the Fourth Annual Chad Lovette Memorial 5k and 10k Trail Run, which will take place at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Cub Creek Park in downtown Wilkesboro. Runners who register by Sept. 3 will receive a t-shirt and patch commemorating the trail run. For those running competitively, the event is being professionally chip timed by Racing Toes. All proceeds from the race will benefit the American Cancer Society. Check-in for the trail run begins at 7 a.m., the event will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Parking is located at 200 South Bridge Street in Wilkesboro. For more information about registering for the competition and prizes, visit www.carolinainthefall.org and select the “Get Involved” button.
The Ashe County Heart Association will hold the annual Heart Walk beginning at the Ashe County Museum in Jefferson at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to support this fundraising effort by sponsorship and/or organizing a team. For more information, contact Sandy Roten at (336) 977-2653.
Oct. 5
Keep Ashe Beautiful’s Fall Litter Sweep
Keep Ashe Beautiful is sweeping the county roads again with community volunteers on Oct. 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. with the support of N.C. DOT and local businesses. This is a wonderful community wide event that allows for residents and guests to help us make visual improvements in our community. Keep Ashe Beautiful will supply safety T-shirts, safety vests, roadway signs, trash pickup supplies, and snacks to pre-registered volunteers. Pre-registration can be made by contacting us at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page. Keep Ashe Beautiful is a registered 501©(3) nonprofit and 100% of donations are returned to the county through our beautification activities. Donations are gratefully accepted via check at Keep Ashe Beautiful, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, N.C. 28694.
Aug. 20-Nov. 19
GriefShare support group
GriefShare will be hosting weekly grief support groups from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson. GriefShare is a network of more than 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Learn more at www.griefshare.org.
ONGOING
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
Riverview Thrift Store located at the Riverview Community Center in Creston has gently used and/or new women, men and children’s clothing for sale. We also have several dining room sets in excellent condition, beds, dressers, chairs, tables, lamps, rugs and tools at great prices. Come by and check out our small home appliances, which are at great prices. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. January through March at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, April through November, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. We also meet each Monday night at 7 p.m. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 400 Beaver Creek Road, West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the Seagraves Conference Room at Ashe Memorial Hospital. First Tuesday meetings are at noon, lunch will be provided. Third Tuesday meetings are at 5:30 p.m., snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Sara Houser at (336) 846-0703.
Classes at Riverview Community Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursdays 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
