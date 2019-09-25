Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 26
‘Heroes and Villains’
Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra from Hickory will perform a concert entitled “Heroes and Villains” at the Ashe Civic Center Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Borrowing from symphonic classics, the orchestra presents the trusty sidekick of Heroes and Villains, dramatic music. Tickets are $22 adults and $5 students and may be purchase online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Sept. 27
Riverview Red Hatters
The Riverview Community Center will host the Riverview Red Hatters singing and ticket auction at 6 p.m. Rock Bottom Band and Noah and Isabella Farmer will be performing. Admission is $5, refreshments are free and a ll profit goes to the Riverview Center.
Sept. 28
Autumn Leaf Festival
The Museum of Ashe County History invites you to join us Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for our annual Autumn Leaf Festival. We will have children’s activities, historic demonstration, music, dancing, food and more. Welcome Autumn Ashe County style.
Art on the Mountain
Art on the Mountain is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center. Over thirty artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
GLAD singing
Greater Lansing Area Development is having a singing Saturday, Sept. 28 in the park behind the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department starting at 6:30 p.m. Rock Bottom will be playing, the GLAD committee will be having food for sale.
Painting in the Park (Take a child outside)
Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m. Come up for an hour of creativity and try your hand at painting. A free canvas to take home will be provided for each participant. Tempera paint and brushes will also be provided as long as supplies last. No experience necessary. This program is for all ages.
Sept. 28-29
National Alpaca Farm Days at Landmark Farm Alpacas
Landmark Farm is hosting its eighth annual National Alpaca Farm Days and Fundraiser for Happy Tails Rescue, Sept. 28 and 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join us and three generations of the Weaver Hoffman family of Foxfire Fiber Arts, Pendle Alpacas and other fiber artists for a fun and educational day for all ages. Meet the alpacas and watch alpaca fleece being hand processed into beautiful alpaca accessories. There will be drum carding, hand spinning, weaving, needle felting, knitting, crocheting and more. Get in some early holiday shopping at the farm store. Raffles on Sunday for beautiful alpaca products. Admission is free, no dogs are allowed. 1118 Landmark Church Rd., Grassy Creek. Call (336) 384-1616 for more information, including where to buy raffle tickets.
Sept. 29
Take A Child Outside Hike
Meet at Mt. Jefferson’s picnic area at 2 p.m. Take a break and get outside. This is a great chance to break up the routine and take the kids outdoors. Bring the family for a one-mile hike to Luther Rock on the very top of Mt. Jefferson. We will view the seasonal changes and astounding views while we hike across the mountain.
Oct. 1
Dine and Paint
Dinner will be Served from 5 to 6 p.m., painting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $40 per person, payment must be made before start of class. Make check payable to ACHS. Payments must be made by Sept. 27 to reserve your seat. This will be a fundraiser for Husky Culinary (Debbie Sturgill) and Art Classes (Amber Dillingham) at Ashe County High School. Park in Parking Lot C behind the high school, enter through classroom door between welding shop and main building. Painters will be painting a distressed or white washed wooden plaques available from 12x12 to 14x14, limited to 20 participants. Call the school at (336) 846-2400 for more information.
Oct. 5
Keep Ashe Beautiful’s Fall Litter Sweep
Keep Ashe Beautiful is sweeping the county roads again with community volunteers on Oct. 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. with the support of N.C. DOT and local businesses. This is a wonderful community wide event that allows for residents and guests to help us make visual improvements in our community. Keep Ashe Beautiful will supply safety T-shirts, safety vests, roadway signs, trash pickup supplies, and snacks to pre-registered volunteers. Pre-registration can be made by contacting us at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page. Keep Ashe Beautiful is a registered nonprofit and 100 percent of donations are returned to the county through our beautification activities. Donations are gratefully accepted via check at Keep Ashe Beautiful, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, N.C. 28694.
Oct. 19
Jeff Little Trio
Jeff Little Trio will be at the Ashe Civic Center Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. With a few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian music, but Jeff Little is a remarkable exception. Joining Little will be banjo champion Steve Lewis and Luke Little on mandolin. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4 and 18
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week educational program designed to provide you, the “caregiver,” the tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. Classes consists of interactive sessions, discussions and brainstorming to help you take the tools you choose and put them into action in your life. Classes are from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ashe County Senior Center. Classes are free and taught by trained and certified class leaders. Class space is limited and registration is required, please call the senior center at (336) 246-4347 to register or stop by the front desk for more information.
Now-Nov. 19
GriefShare support group
GriefShare will be hosting weekly grief support groups from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson. GriefShare is a network of more than 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Learn more at www.griefshare.org.
ONGOING
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
Riverview Thrift Store located at the Riverview Community Center in Creston has gently used and/or new women, men and children’s clothing for sale. We also have several dining room sets in excellent condition, beds, dressers, chairs, tables, lamps, rugs and tools at great prices. Come by and check out our small home appliances, which are at great prices. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. January through March at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, April through November, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday and Friday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 400 Beaver Creek Rd. in West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the Seagraves Conference Room at Ashe Memorial Hospital. First Tuesday meetings are at noon, lunch will be provided. Third Tuesday meetings are at 5:30 p.m., snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Sara Houser at (336) 846-0703.
Classes at Riverview Community Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursdays 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
