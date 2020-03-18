Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Given the changing guidelines and state of COVID-19 in Ashe County, check with event organizers before planning on attending a calendar event.
Now — April 9
Income Tax Assistance
Get free income tax assistance with IRS-trained tax aide volunteers at Ashe Services for Aging Senior Center. Tuesdays and Thursdays only, appointment required. For an appointment or information, stop by the Senior Center Desk or call (336) 246-4347.
Now — April 30
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program
The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is an exercise program designed specifically for people with arthritis that uses gentle activities to help increase joint flexibility and range of motion and help maintain muscle strength. Different classes are available to fit your fitness level — with exercises done while sitting, standing or on the floor. The exercises you learn in the program, however, should not replace therapeutic exercises prescribed for you by a therapist. Participants previously enrolled in the program have experienced such benefits as increased functional ability, increased self-care behaviors, decreased pain and decreased depression. Classes will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ashe Senior Center. For more information or to register call the Senior Center at (336) 246-4347.
March 18
Operation Medicine Drop
You can help your family and community by keeping unused medications out of the wrong hands. Ashe Services for Aging will be hosting a medicine drop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Barbara McCoy at (336) 977-2394 or Glenda Luther at (336) 246-4347.
March 21
Geology Hike
Several types of geological formations will be seen on this mountain hike. We will also peer into the connections that exist between the soil, rocks and plants. Join us on this Appalachian Mountain hike. Wear appropriate shoes or boots. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
March 22
Climate Tower Hike
Rediscover your park today and hike with a ranger to the mountain summit 4683 feet above sea level. At the summit, we will examine the N.C. Climate Office data collection tower. This tower has a great story to tell. See for yourself the science of weather, and climate on the top of Mt. Jefferson. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
March 23
Watercolor Painting Class
Monica Linville has been painting for 30-plus years. She will be offering a 4 week traditional watercolor painting class here at the senior center and the painting classes will include all materials in the fee. No experience is necessary for the class but some drawing ability would be good. The classes will begin with an introduction to the materials and she will provide exercises geared toward the students getting a feel for the medium. Further classes will focus on the various elements of painting, such as color and composition. She will throw in a few “tricks of the trade” and a fun afternoon. Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a fee of $150, with an $80 deposit required by Feb. 21. A minimum of 8 and a maximum of 10 is required for this class. Please sign up at the Senior Center front desk.
March 28
Wrestling All Stars in Lansing
Professional wrestling returns to Ashe County as Wrestling All Stars Promotions presents “Feel the Fire” March 28 at the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6 to 12-years-old and free for children 5 and younger. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an opening bell start time of 7 p.m. Seating is limited and proceeds will go to the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department. You do not want to miss this action-packed event. For additional information, call (336) 384-4545.
Learn about the Park (indoor)
Meet the ranger for an introduction to some of the new programs being offered by NC State Parks. Pick-up your new free parks passport, check-out the 100-mile challenge, learn about the parks mission, new projects, properties, and Mt. Jefferson’s small gift shop at the office. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson Park Office at 2 p.m.
March 30
‘Still Alice’
AARP Mountain Region is partnering with Blue Ridge Movie Lounge to offer a free showing of “Still Alice.” Alice is a happily married woman with three grown kids and a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words. When diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, Alice and her family find their bonds are thoroughly tested. Her struggle is frightening, heartbreaking and inspiring. Following the movie, there will be an opportunity to meet with community partners who provide services for caregivers. Seating is limited, so advanced registration is required by calling 1-877-926-8300 or at AARP.cevent.com/STILLALICE_WestJefferson.
April 5
High Country’s Got Talent
The Blue Ridge Community Theatre is excited to announce a talent show for all ages, with High Country’s Got Talent auditions April 5. Finalists will compete at the new Appalachian Theatre May 23 for cash prizes. Applications will be open March 1 through 23 at www.blueridgecommunitytheatrenc.com.
ONGOING
Bingo at Riverview Community Center
Every third Friday of the month, Riverview hosts Bingo night starting at 5:30 p.m. We’ll play a total of 12 games: 10 $1 dollar games for prizes and two special $5 games for a 50/50 split with the house. Come out and enjoy a good fish dinner at Ashe Outreach then walk down the hall to the banquet room and enjoy Bingo. You just might be a winner. Riverview Community Center is located at 11719 NC 88 West in Creston.
Boone Shag Club
The Boone Shag Club will offer a 5-week dance series for beginners of Carolina Shag dance. Lessons start on Friday, Feb. 21 and continue for 5 consecutive weeks for $30 per person. The series will be from 6-7 p.m. and be held at the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Clubhouse, located at 126 (for GPS) Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Parking is beside the pool. The lesson charge includes a year membership in the club, and free admission to our dances during the lesson period. Dances on Feb. 28, March 13 and March 20 will follow the lesson and allow students to have reinforcement of the steps with members of the club. It’s a great exercise for the body and mind. The club’s website www.BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information.
Lansing Bingo
The Greater Lansing Area Development (GLAD) sponsors bingo the first and third Thursdays of every month in the meeting room of the fire station in Lansing, cash prizes are awarded. Starting time is 7 p.m.
Senior Center Diabetes Group
More than 25 percent of those over the age of 60 have Diabetes. Ashe Services for Aging has started a Diabetes Group lead by Gale Bennett, who has over 30 years experience with diabetes. The group will meet on the third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. Please sign up at the senior center front desk or by calling (336) 246-4347.
High Country Doll Artists
The High Country Doll Artists meet the 2nd Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Ashe County Arts Council in West Jefferson. Meetings consist of current business, show and tell, a demo, guest speaker or mini-workshop. Our members create fine art dolls in a variety of styles and mediums. No experience necessary. Join us at a free meeting and see for yourself. For more info, see our Facebook page: High Country Doll Artists, or contact Rebecca at (336) 466-3574.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
Agency on Aging Seeks Public Input
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is seeking the public’s input as it develops its 2020-2024 Area Plan. The survey is available at www.highcountryaging.org. Services offered through the High Country Area Agency on Aging are intended to help older adults remain safe and independent at home. More than 90 percent of older adults report their preference of remaining in their home as they age. HCAAA services have not only been shown to prevent or delay institutional care, they are less costly than long-term institutional care. For more information, call (828) 265-5434.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
Looking for a place where you can purchase new or gently used fall/winter clothing as well as gifts and decorations for the holidays, all at a bargain price? The Riverview Community Center thrift store has a large variety of fall and winter clothing for men, women and children. Also on-hand are electronics, furniture, home furnishings, books, CDs and DVDs. Everything is priced to sell. The thrift store is located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston. Hours are every Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the savings. Proceeds enable us to continue to provide support to the Riverview community.
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday and Friday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 400 Beaver Creek Rd. in West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the library at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Meetings will be from noon to 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Gloria Miller at (336) 846-0240.
Classes at Riverview Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 982-3522 or email gebberg@juno.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursdays 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
