Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the changing guidelines and state of COVID-19 in Ashe County, check with event organizers before planning on attending a calendar event.
ONGOING
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. Usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com or the headquarters at 519 E. Main St. in Jefferson for more information.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
Nov. 18
Reasons for Hope: A Virtual Discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall
Presented by the Office of Sustainability, the Division of Student Affairs and the Office of Arts and Cultural Program. This public presentation is a rebroadcast of a private live interactive question-and-answer session with Dr. Goodall and Appalachian State University students that will occur on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 8-10 p.m.
Dec. 5
Christmas tree lighting
A celebration of Christmas will happen in Lansing at 5:30 p.m. at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Come out and listen to Christmas carols and light the park and the town tree. GLAD will have hot cider, coffee, popcorn, hot chocolate and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.