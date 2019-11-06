Send your calendar item to ian.taylor@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 8
Night Hike
Come join us at Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area for a guided Night Hike. This hike will be strenuous in some areas and is on the ridgeline. Young children must be closely supervised. The hike will be guided by Recreation Management Students from ASU. Bring a flashlight and a cold weather attire. Call the park if you have questions at (336) 246-9653. Meet at the picnic area at 5 p.m.
Nov. 9
Luther Rock Nature Hike
Meet your guide for a 1-mile hike to Luther Rock’s viewing area. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing vistas as you make your way along a mountain ridgeline. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
Coffee House Live!
Coffee House Live! returns to the West Jefferson Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the featured performers will be Bob and Sylvia Zahner, the Smart Ashes and Cane Mill Road. Tickets $16 for adults, $5 for students and admission is available at the door.
Nov. 10
Climate Tower Hike
Are you interested in Climate Change & Green House Gasses? Join us for a hike to the Climate tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback, and Greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
Nov. 17
Hayes Faculty Ensemble at the Arts Center
The Hayes Faculty Ensemble will perform at the Ashe Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Ashe Chamber Music Society and supported by the Ashe County Arts Council, the ensemble will perform Schubert’s “Trout Quintet.” Tickets are $16 for adults, $5 for students and may be purchased online at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Nov. 18
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a 6-week educational program designed to provide you, the “caregiver,” the tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. Classes consists of interactive sessions, discussions and brainstorming to help you take the tools you choose and put them into action in your life. Classes are from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ashe County Senior Center. Classes are free and taught by trained and certified class leaders. Class space is limited and registration is required, please call the senior center at (336) 246-4347 to register or stop by the front desk for more information.
Nov. 22
Ashe Post & Times Home for the Holidays Bazaar
The Home for the Holidays Bazaar will be at Family Central, 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. On display will be home improvement items, holiday gift ideas and more. Free photos with Santa for you and your pets will be available. Door prizes from vendors will be up for grabs. Admission is free with a food pantry item for Ashe Really Cares.
Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Nature Hike
Today is a great day to go outdoors and walk on a mountain top. Meet the ranger for this Thanksgiving Day a hike. We will be mostly on Mount Jefferson’s ridgeline. This is a one-mile hike focusing on local history, stories and vistas. Meet at the picnic are at 2 p.m.
Nov. 30
Climate Tower Hike
Are you interested in Climate Change & Green House Gasses? Join us for a hike to the Climate tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback and Greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower. Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m.
Dec. 6
Holiday Gallery Crawl
The Holiday Galley Crawl will be Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. Visit galleries and shops, enjoy holiday artwork, music, refreshments and more. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787.
Dec. 7
Saturday with Santa
Saturday with Santa, sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, will be Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Santa will be available for pictures and Mrs. Claus will be telling stories. Cookies, milk and arts and crafts will be available. This event is free and reservations are required. Sign ups may be made at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Now-Nov. 19
GriefShare support group
GriefShare will be hosting weekly grief support groups from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson. GriefShare is a network of more than 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Learn more at www.griefshare.org.
ONGOING
Riverview Community Center Thrift Store
Riverview Thrift Store located at the Riverview Community Center in Creston has gently used and/or new women, men and children’s clothing for sale. We also have several dining room sets in excellent condition, beds, dressers, chairs, tables, lamps, rugs and tools at great prices. Come by and check out our small home appliances, which are at great prices. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Supportive Journaling Group
Join a supportive journaling community at Ashe Services for Aging from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in classroom 2. It is a safe and confidential community approach for survivors of sexual violence, their families and caregivers to find healing and connect. For more information, contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or their 24-hour crisis line at (336) 246-5430.
Ashe County Republican Party
The Ashe County Republican Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. January through March at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson, April through November, unless otherwise announced. Ashe GOP Headquarters is open year round and located at 409-D South Main St., Jefferson. Phone: (336) 846-1657.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county. Winter meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ashecodems.com for more information.
WCC Amateur Radio Course
Beginning Jan. 31, Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room 133. This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. This course is being taught by David Ritter, an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for older than 50. Anyone with questions may contact David Ritter at dmritter951@wilkescc.edu.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday and Friday at noon, for those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend. The location is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 400 Beaver Creek Rd. in West Jefferson.
Breast Cancer Survivors Group
First and third Tuesdays of each month in the Seagraves Conference Room at Ashe Memorial Hospital. First Tuesday meetings are at noon, lunch will be provided. Third Tuesday meetings are at 5:30 p.m., snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Sara Houser at (336) 846-0703.
Classes at Riverview Center
GED, HiSet and High School Diploma classes are now being offered at Riverview Community Center. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, call the local campus for Wilkes Community College at (336) 846-3900, ext. 3124.
Caregiver Support Group
Ashe County Senior Center and Ashe Assisted Living are offering a caregiver support group on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 4 p.m. at Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 182 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson. For more info, call (336) 846-6200 or email barbaraweaver@asheaging.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursdays 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336) 846-3827.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
