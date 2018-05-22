Send your calendar item to lee.sanderlin@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday.
May 23
Health Fair
The West Jefferson Lions Club will be giving free vision and hearing screenings on Wednesday, May 23, at the Ashe County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Health information includes Ashe Services for Aging, home health care, Best Value Hearing, information on the SHIIP Program, Fall Prevention, Appalachian Senior Programs and much more.
May 26
Directing in Community Theatre
This course is intended for ages 18 and over who have had some experience in community theatre previously. The course will focus upon script analysis and preparation, casting, the phases of the rehearsal process, making the most of rehearsal time, basic blocking/stage movement, working with the production team and tips for growing confident community theatre actors. The course will be May 26, from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m., at Benton Hall, 300 D Street, North Wilkesboro. Cost for the course is $30 and participants must register in advance online by emailing wpeducation@wilkes.net or by calling (336) 838-7529. A minimum of 4 participants per course is required.
Dinner with Elvis
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club is sponsoring a BBQ Dinner and Music Fundraiser at 6 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 N.C. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Music will be an Elvis Tribute by Donny Moseley from Ashe County. Donny is an Ordianed-Minister/Singing Guitarist/Voice- Actor, and Elvis Tribute Artist. The meal and music are by donation and there will be a cake auction. Proceeds go to the Club’s College Scholarship Fund and other community services. Please join us for an evening of food, fun, fellowship and music while also helping our students get to college and for the Ruritan Club to be able to provide more community services. For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or e-mail warnershew@gmail.com.
May 28
Memorial Day Hike
Monday, May 28, 2 p.m., Meet at Mount Jefferson State Natural Area Picnic Area Meet the ranger for a steep challenging hike to the Mt. Jefferson Summit 4683 ft. above sea level. We will be hiking up a steep gravel WPA road that was first built in 1939. As we hike we will stop and read short quotations that will focus on Memorial day. Call (336) 246-9653 for more information.
May 30
WCC Career Fair
Wilkes Community College is hosting a career fair with positions available, including: administrative, health, general labor, manufacturing and more. Please dress appropriately and bring a resume. Veterans are strongly encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Debbie Furr at (336) 838-6545.
June 15
Day of Service
We are excited to announce that Ashe County’s Ameriprise Financial Services is participating in the Ameriprise Financial National Day of Service by volunteering at Camp New Hope. Camp New Hope is a privately owned, nonprofit facility in West Jefferson for families from across the country who have children with life-threatening medical conditions. These families are given a week of rest, recovery and fun in a loving environment able to accommodate their special situations. Come out, help spring clean, and have fun. Free food and drinks for volunteers. Afterwards, there will be an opportunity for volunteers to enjoy the New River- so bring a towel!
Invite your churches, your youth groups, family, and friends. Message or call Jamie at (336) 877-7121 for more details.
Ongoing
Christianity and the Constitution
The Ashe County Committee for the Constitution is sponsoring a 13-week class, Christianity and the Constitution. The class, held every Monday, beginning March 26, will be at the Restoration Church at 221 Barnett St., West Jefferson. Cost of class is $30 for materials. Call (336) 846-3948 or (336) 620-2422 for more information.
Thrive Support Group
A Safe Home for Everyone of the Ashe County Partnership for Children’s support group for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children started back up in March of 2017. Thrive is a free support group offered once monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided free. Through this group, survivors can experience a safe, confidential place to explore the healing process, gain more information and understanding of how intimate partner violence impacts their daily lives and connect with others who have had similar experiences. Thrive is open to survivors of all identities. If you, or someone you know, are interested and would like more information, or to set up an intake appointment, please contact A Safe Home for Everyone at (336) 982-8851 or email victimadvocate@ashechildren.org.
Ashe Piecemakers Quilt Guild
Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Ashe County Senior Center. After social time, the group has a show-and-tell, a business meeting and a program. The programs may include a guest speaker, a trunk show or a mini-workshop. “Whether you’re an avid quilter, still learning or just love the art and history of quilting, come and share our love of quilting with us,” a spokeswoman for the group said. For information, visit www.ashequilters.org.
Free Webinar
What would you do if you were aware of a severely abused or neglected child in your hometown? If you would speak up, you might consider volunteering as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed volunteer who serves as the judge’s eyes and ears for children going through the foster care system. A free informational webinar is held online from noon to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month to provide more information. For more information, call Tammy Baity at (336) 651-4465.
Literacy Movement
Western Carolina Eye Associates in Jefferson has recently partnered with Ashe County Partnership for Children. The partnership will provide opportunities to ensure and encourage children reading. To get more information, call the partnership at (336) 982-4588.
Ashe County Democrats
The Ashe County Democrats meet the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. We usually meet at Smoky Mountain Barbecue, but sometimes we meet at other areas of the county.
Wings of Hope
Wings of Hope is a support group for mothers offering compassion and help and healing from postpartum depression to the loss of a child or infant. The group typically meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the Ashe Memorial Hospital library. For more information, or to sign up, call Teresa Jones at (336) 977-8949 or Maranda Thompson at (276) 768-0281.
Peak Creek Ruritan Club
The Peak Creek Ruritan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through “Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service.” For more information, call (336) 452-9985 or email warnershew@gmail.com.
Open Studio
Florence Art School hosts Open Studio on Thursday’s 1-5pm. This is a non-instructional, informal gathering of artists that come together to share ideas or simply to have space to work. Artists bring their own materials the Art School provides tables and easels. There is a $50 yearly membership with benefits. For more information, visit FlorenceArtSchool.org or call (336)-846-3827.
Ashe Serenity Alanon
For those affected by the drinking of a relative or friend, Ashe Serenity Alanon Family Group meets every Wednesday at noon. The group meets at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Beaver Creek School Road.
Ashe Video Crew Club
North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County 4-H and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church have partnered to offer the Ashe County Video Crew Club. The community program is open to all middle school and high school students interested in the different aspects of filming both in front of and behind the camera. There is no charge to participate. The club meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Will Heyward at (336) 846-7481 or Jennifer Miller at (336) 846-5850.
Riverview Community Center
The Riverview Community Center is a vital asset to the residents of western Ashe County, providing such services as a fitness room, gymnasium, banquet facility and thrift store. RCC also leases space to other organizations providing local services, including GED and Ashe Outreach Ministries programs. The center operates with a non-profit board and volunteers and its services are made possible through fundraisers and thrift store sales. Check out the RCC thrift store Wednesday-Saturday. Follow the RCC on Facebook for information about fundraisers and events. For more information on the RCC, call Anne Jones at (336) 385-1387.
Ashe County Senior Center
The Helping Hands bereavement support group meets at 3 p.m. the second and last Thursday of every month with Josh Sturgill at the Ashe County Senior Center.
Ashe Sharing Center Mobile Pantry
The Ashe County Sharing Center’s Northwest Ashe Mobile Pantry will be in Creston at the Creston Volunteer Fire Department the third Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Northwest Ashe Mobile Pantry will be in Lansing at the Phoenix Baptist Church the third Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Clients must be a resident of Creston or Lansing and visit the pantry in their area to qualify.
Alanon Meeting in Ashe County
Ashe Serenity Alanon Family group now meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. The church is located at 400 Beaver Creek School Rd. in West Jefferson. Anyone affected by a relative’s or friend’s drinking is welcome. For more information, call (828) 964-8373.
Ashe Unity Group
The Ashe Unity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets six days a week at West Jefferson United Methodist Church in room 113. Enter through the side door facing the parking lot. Closed meetings for alcoholics and those who may have a drinking problem meet Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Open meetings for alcoholics and those wishing to learn more meet Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at noon and Sunday at 4 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous
The group meets on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson United Methodist Church. The group meets in front of the church at the far left door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.