The 133rd annual meeting of the Ashe Baptist Association
The Ashe Baptist Association will hold its annual meeting on Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. with the Welcome Home Baptist Church and on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Big Flatts Baptist Church beginning at 9 a.m. All pastors, messengers and those interested are urged to attend. Come learn about Southern Baptist work locally and abroad.
Friendship Baptist Church
Friendship Baptist Church announces David Blackburn, Deo Opt. Max, as the guest speaker on Sunday, July 28, for worship service at 10 a.m. They have Sunday School at 9 a.m. A presentation will be shown on the work of the Ashe Baptist Association at 6 p.m. Intentional Interim Rev. Ken Jones and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Gillespie Church
Join the Christian Unity Baptist Associational Revival at the Gillespie Church located at 149 East Big Springs Road in the Little Horse Creek community. Services will be held at 7 p.m. starting on July 21 through July 25. Rev. Vernon Luttrell, of Columbia, Ky., will be the evangelist. The Christian Unity Baptist of Separate Baptist Association meeting will convene on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. with lunch served both days. Friday night worship starts at 6:30 p.m. with communion and feet washing. For more information, call (336) 384-2560.
Healing Springs Baptist Church
Healing Springs Baptist Church will have its annual decoration on at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4. There will be a short worship service at 10:30 a.m. by David Blackburn, Deo Opt. Max. There will be regular worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church by the pastor, Rev. Kevin Jones, and everyone is invited to attend.
Old Fields Baptist Church
Old Fields Baptist Church will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 4. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., and Chris Brooks will be providing music. Rev. Larry Powers and congregation invite every one to attend.
Pleasant Valley Church
Pleasant Valley Church will have their annual homecoming/decoration service on July 28. Special singing begins at 10:30 a.m. Singers for the event are Melinda Bryan and Nathan Wagoner. After the service, there will be lunch in the fellowship hall. The church will provide food, drinks and all paper products. Interim Pastor Rev. Jerry Francis and the congregation invites all to attend.
Tucker Cemetery Decoration
The annual decoration at Tucker Cemetery in Lansing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. A service and food will be served after the decoration at Meadow View Mennonite Church. Covered dishes are welcome.
ONGOING FAITH
Pine Swamp Baptist Church
Pine Swamp Baptist Church holds Sunday school weekly at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m.
Ashe Baptist Association
The Ashe Baptist Association hosts a Bible study from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Zion United Methodist Church
Zion United Methodist Church would love to invite you to Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 11 a.m. We have a Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. and a men’s breakfast on the third Sunday morning at 7 a.m. For more information visit us on Facebook or call Pastor Dave at (828) 429-3872.
Bethany United Methodist Church
Forget all you ever knew about the traditional ho-hum church potlucks. Come on over to Bethany United Methodist Church, where we’ve been graced with the culinary skills of the best chef in three counties to prepare our Wednesday night dinners. Paula Williams — former owner of Sweet Aromas Cafe & Bakery here in Ashe County — is serving up delicious meals and desserts every week at Bethany. For details and to sign up in less than a minute, visit sweetaromasatbethany.com, or call (336) 977-2386 or (336) 977-8474. Everyone is invited, and takeouts are available.
Christian Unity Church
Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m., and everyone is invited to attend. Celebrate Recovery for your hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions every Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. It is hosted by Christian Unity Baptist Church, located at 326 East Main Street in Jefferson. For more information, call Pastor Michael Carter at (336) 246-7907.
Churches of the Frescoes
Ashe County’s two historic Episcopal Churches have Sunday worship at Saint Mary’s during the even numbered months in West Jefferson and at Holy Trinity in Glendale Springs during the odd-numbered months. We welcome visitors to view our Ben Long Frescoes and hope you will join us for worship services. We are an inclusive community of diverse backgrounds, united by our love for God and each other. Please visit our website at http://phc.diocesewnc.org for details or call (336) 982-2894.
Creston United Methodist Church
Come worship in the historic church, also known as Worth Chapel. Located off N.C. 88 near the Creston Fire Department, the church features much of its original Gothic design, with its plain white exterior, tall corner tower and long, arched windows. Sunday School is held at 9:45 a.m., Social Gathering with coffee and biscuits at 10:30 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Communion is held on the first Sunday of each month, followed by lunch in the Fellowship Hall. Bible studies are held twice monthly at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall. Join us in this lovely countryside setting to reflect on the beautiful simplicity of the church and its message. For more information, contact Pastor Betty Henson by email at jnbhenson@skybest.com or by phone at (828) 297-3857 or (828) 773-7132.
Divine Hope Baptist Church
The congregation of Divine Hope Baptist Church, a missionary–minded church, is meeting regularly at Jefferson Station. Service times are on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10 a.m. for the worship service. Prayer meeting is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor David Blevins and the membership invite everyone to attend.
Greater Vision Community Church
We invite all to worship at the Ashe Arts Center at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Coffee, cookies and fellowship begin at 9:30 a.m. Our midweek Bible study meets in a home at 7 p.m. For more information, call (336) 310-5080.
Faith Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union
The congregation of Faith Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union welcomes your attendance to learn of God, worship and praise God and join in Christian fellowship. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. with prayer and hymns of praise at 10:45 a.m. Worship and message about 11 a.m. We meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. for Adult Bible Study, prayer and Youth Service. Located on U.S. 221 at 141 Campbell Glen Lane in Fleetwood. For more information, contact Pastor L. Daniel Greer at (336) 977-5467 or (336) 384-1300, Associate Pastor Fred A. Houck at (336) 877-5363 or Elders at (336) 877-5308 and (828) 355-9065. Also, there are free beginner painting and craft classes held monthly. Starting in May, ages 10 through 110 are welcome. Details will be determined by public response. For more information, or to sign up, contact Marion Houck at (336) 877-5308.
Happy Trails Cowboy Church
The Happy Trails Cowboy Church of Ashe has moved to a new location at Jefferson Station in West Jefferson. They invite you to attend Worship Services on Monday nights with Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. and Worship at 7 p.m. They have Bible study each Thursday night. The Rev. Roger Blevins and the congregation invite you to attend.
Highland Bible Tabernacle
You are invited to hear God’s word expounded and inspiring singing and music to bless and minister to you. We are not a denomination, our absolute is the Word of God. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and enjoy the presence of Jesus and worship with us in spirit and in truth. Sunday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Highland Bible Tabernacle is located at 313 Mt. Jefferson State Park Road in West Jefferson.
Jefferson United Methodist
Jefferson United Methodist Church offers an early service at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.jefferson-umc.org or call (336) 846-9512.
Lansing Presbyterian
Lansing Presbyterian Church congregation extends a warm welcome to all who would like to join us for Worship Services and Fellowship every Sunday at 11 a.m.
North Beaver Baptist Church
Pastor Rick Miller and congregation at North Beaver Baptist Church, Hwy. 163 (next to Dr. Pepper Bottling plant) invite you to join us for our weekly services. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Worship Service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Services on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
West Jefferson United Methodist Church
West Jefferson United Methodist Church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service with abundant music at 11 a.m. This outreach-oriented fellowship offers something for everyone in a friendly atmosphere. The church is located on the corner of 2nd Street and College Avenue.
The Vine
The Gathering Church, in cooperation with other churches, wants to connect women with other women to build authentic relationships within a gospel-focused environment that provides a supportive network for mothers across our community. Our hope and prayer is that the love of Christ will be displayed and the gospel will be shared in Ashe and the surrounding area. Childcare is provided. Brunch is provided each meeting. Meetings are the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Faith Fellowship Building and 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Sarah Reed at sarahreed81@gmail.com.
Midway Baptist Church
Sundays: Come worship with us. We’ll kick off the morning with a prayer for services at 9:30 a.m. and follow up with a 9:45 a.m. Sunday school class. Classes are for all ages. Worship services begin at 11 a.m. Evening discipleship classes for all ages at 6 p.m. Mondays: The after-school program is back for the year. The group will meet the first and third Monday of each month directly after school until 5:30 p.m. This is a free program for children kindergarten through sixth grade. There will be devotionals, crafts and music, and once per month there will be a trip to Forest Ridge Assisted Living to fellowship with the residents there. To register, contact the church office at (336) 246-2012. Tuesdays: Countywide Prayer Meeting at 8 a.m. Join local pastors and community members in praying for God’s movement in Ashe County. Wednesdays: Join our Choir Practice or Bible study (for all ages) at 7 p.m. Bring the whole family. There’s something for everyone! Thursdays: Come be with Pastor Steve as he leads an enlightening Bible study group at 10:30 a.m. Open for all ages.
Warrensville Baptist Church
We have Sunday school at 9 a.m. with worship beginning at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays we have Youth Fellowship Time and Adult Choir practice at 6:30 p.m. with age groups and adult Bible study beginning at 7:15 p.m. Watch us every Sunday at 11 a.m. on Skyzone channel 1. For more information, call (336) 384-3044 or visit www.warrensvillebaptistchurch.com.
Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, located in Creston, invites all to join regular weekly services. Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday night services begin at 7 p.m. For directions or questions, contact Pastor Anthony Roark at (336) 977-6663.
West Jefferson Church of Christ
West Jefferson Church of Christ meets at 130 Robert Street in West Jefferson. Sunday services include Bible Study, which begins at 10 a.m., Morning Worship, which starts at 11 a.m. and Evening Worship which kicks off at 6 p.m. Note: Evening Worship begins at 1:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call (336) 846-5616, or visit www.wjchurchofchrist.org.
Greater Vision Community Church
The Greater Vision Community Church Bible Study meets in homes at 7 p.m. every Thursday. The group has started studying the book “Battlefield of the Mind” by Joyce Meyer, learning a lot about themselves and how they need to be careful about what they think. All are invited to Bible Study. All are also invited to worship at the Arts Center at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, call (336) 310-5080. Be sure to leave a name and phone number.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Mount Olive Baptist Church meets Sundays for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday night festivities begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1710 Watertank Road in Fleetwood. For more information, call Pastor Derick Hodges at (336) 262-5373.
