The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 27
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Harless was released June 27 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Trevor S. Shatley, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Shatley was released June 29 under a $5,000 secured bond.
June 28
Gary D. Lewis, 44, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with violation of a court order, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Lewis was released June 29 under a $1,000 unsecured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Randall W. Trivett, 33, of Lansing, was charged with uttering a forged instrument. Trivett was released June 28 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
June 29
John O. Johnson, 36, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Johnson was released June 29 under a $3,000 secured bond.
June 30
Joshua R. Bare, 32, of Laurel Springs, was charged with making a harassing phone call. Bare was released June 30 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Robert H. Black Jr., 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Black was released June 30 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Dowell was released June 30 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Moretz was released June 30 under a written promise.
Gabriel J. Rangel Jr., 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed gun and a probation violation. Rangel is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $7,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
July 1
Abbigail P. Caldwell, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and unsafe movement. Caldwell was released July 2 under a $750 secured bond.
Christopher M. Darden, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while licens revoked. Darden was released July 1 under a $500 secured bond.
July 2
Walter H. Brigman, 50, of Fayetville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Brigman was released July 2 under a written promise.
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and violating a domestic violence protection order. Harless was released July 5 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
Terry A. Rash, 55, of Todd, was charged with assault on a female. Rash was released July 3 under a $2,000 secured bond.
July 3
Joshua D. Boggs, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with secreting a lien property and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Boggs was released July 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Tiffany A. Boyd, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Boyd was released July 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Dowell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Joshua A. Stanley, 33, of Olin, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support child. Stanley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Richard D. Testerman, 58, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Testerman was released July 3 under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
