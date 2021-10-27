The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 18
Haley C. Cooper, 24, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Cooper was released on Oct. 18 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jesse C. Harless, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Harless was released on Oct. 18 under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Robert S. Harrison, 69, of Butler, Tn., was charged with second degree forced sexual offense. Harrison is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Oct. 19
Jessica L. Darden, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Darden was released on Oct. 19 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Joshua R. Powers, 39, of Crumpler, was charged with operating a vehicle with no inspection and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Powers was released on Oct. 19 under a written promise.
Oct. 20
Blylei L. Blowers, 19, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Blowers was released on Oct. 20 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Steven R. Blowers, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with non IV-D non-support of a child. Blowers is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Gena M. Ellison, 52, of Grassy Creek, was charged with cruelty to animals, resisting a public officer and indecent exposure. Ellison is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Oct. 21
Amanda L. Hoke, 44, of Vilas, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Hoke is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Hopkins was released on Oct. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Allen Q. Woods, 59, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Woods was released on Oct. 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 22
Parker W. Durham, 20, of Boone, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Durham was released on Oct. 22 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Orrin J. Shatley, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Shatley was released on Oct. 22 under a written promise.
Oct. 23
Cameron T. Greer, 21, of Hudson, was charged with simple assault. Greer was released on Oct. 23 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Alexander S. Latham, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Latham was released on Oct. 23 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Stephen A. Meek, 55, of Chilhowie, Va., was charged with speeding, driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, altering a title, registration, card or tag, extradition/fugitive of another state, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meek is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $75,000 secured bond.
Allen W. Shepherd, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Shepherd is being held at the Ashe County detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 25
Melvin T. Booker, 31, of Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny and first degree trespassing. Booker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Reanna R. Walton, 27, of Lenoir, was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. Walton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
