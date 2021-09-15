The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 4
Mikee D. McLeod, 38, of Boone, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. McLeod is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
Sept. 5
Skylar A. Branson, 24, of Creston, was charged with extradition of a fugitive from another state, misdemeanor larceny, common law robbery and assault resulting in physical injury on an emergency person. Branson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond, a $25,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Eric H. Burns, 41, of Lansing, was charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a female and injury to personal property. Burns was released on Sept. 12 under a $2,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Hunter P. Scott, 24, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was released on Sept. 5 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Sept. 6
William H. Frye, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support of a child. Frye is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $610 cash bond and a $1,170 cash bond.
Luke M. Scott, 20, of Moravian Falls, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Scott was released on Sept. 6 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Thomas L. Severt, 40, of Laurel Springs was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Severt was released on Sept. 6 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Sept. 7
David M. Bennett, 31, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and IV-D non-support of a child. Bennett was released on Sept. 7 under a $270.29 cash bond and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Jake A. Blake, 22, of Advance, was charged with driving while license revoked. Blake is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Waylon R. Foster, 37, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, obtaining property under a false pretense, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey M. McClure, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. McClure was released on Sept. 8 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Dale P. Yeoman, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Yeoman was released on Sept. 7 under a $2,752.02 secured bond.
Sept. 8
Eva J. Davis, 60, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while intoxicated level two and probation violation. Davis was released on Sept. 9 under a $945 secured bond.
Michael S. Goforth, 48, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Goforth was released on Sept. 10 under a $1,000 bond.
Abraham G. Jordan, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods, IV-D non-support of a child, felony larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault and second degree trespassing. Jordan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $500 secured bonds, a $1,000 cash bond, a $15,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Chris D. Wagoner, 40, of Fleetwood, was charged with post release violation, assault on a female, two counts of driving while license revoked, selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, permitting operation of a vehicle with no inspection, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling as a place for controlled substances, conspiring to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, assault inflicting serious injury, having no liability insurance and using improper dealer plates. Wagoner is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Sept. 9
Monica L. Comer, 60, of Creston, was charged with injury to personal property. Comer was released on Sept. 9 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 10
Ashley N. Craig, 24, of Silas Creek, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Craig is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Deann T. Floyd, 54, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Floyd was released on Sept. 10 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Christopher D. Gwyn, 39, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Gwyn is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Katherine V. Salsberry, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with larceny of a merchant product with code fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia. Salsberry was released on Sept. 10 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 11
Ronnie A. Hall Jr., 30, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Hall was released on Sept. 11.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault on a female and probation violation. Hopkins was released on Sept. 11 under a $20,000 secured bond.
Jimmy D. Worley Jr., 43, of Fleetwood, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation out of county and felony probation violation out of county. Worley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Sept. 12
Callie R. Bennett, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and failing to stop at a stop sign or a flashing red light. Bennett was released on Sept. 13 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $4,000 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazelwood, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession f methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hazelwood is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 24, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor and unsafe tires. Maze was released on Sept. 12 under a $1 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Caleb A. Prichard, 23, of Todd, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prichard is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Morgan S. Roten, 25, of Warrensville, was charged with probation violation. Roten is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Nicholas A. Saunders, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saunders is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Scott, 29, of Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Scott was released on Sept. 12 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
