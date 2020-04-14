The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 4
Justin A. Price, 38, of Marion, Va., was charged with carrying a concealed gun and extradition/fugitive of other state. Price is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
April 6
William L. Patrick, 50, of Crumpler, was charged with resisting a public officer. Patrick was released April 6 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sandra A. Reedy, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12. Reedy was released April 7 under a $5,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
April 8
Edwin A. Foil, 45, of Goldsboro, was charged with a probation violation. Foil is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
April 9
Jason K. Boggs, 40, of Laurel Springs, was charged with assault on a female and failure to pay monies. Boggs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $480 cash bond.
Thomas J. Hamm, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. Hamm was released April 9 under a written promise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.