The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 19
Amanda J. Davis, 41, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Davis was released July 20 under a $500 secured bond.
July 20
Jennifer M. Hester, 54, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Hester was released July 20 under a written promise.
Miguel S. Holt, 57, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Holt was released July 20 under a custody release.
James R. Lee, 23, of Millers Creek, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. Lee was released July 20 under an $800 secured bond.
Thomas B. Miller, 33, of Lansing, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Miller was released July 23 under a $3,500 secured bond.
July 21
Bradley D. Gibbs, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibbs was released July 22 under a $500 secured bond and a $1,500 unsecured bond.
July 23
Nikki R. Romans, 31, of Todd, was charged with injury to personal property. Romans was released July 23 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric D. Simmons, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, failure to pay monies and a probation violation. Simmons was released July 23 under a $493.60 cash bond.
July 24
Charles R. Banonis, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with assault on a female. Banonis was released July 25 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Christine J. Black, 54, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Black was released July 24 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Robert H. Black Jr., 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female. Black was released July 24 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Travis J. Hash, 44, of Crumpler, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee. Hash was released July 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Paul A. Smith II, 48, of West Jefferson, was arrested under three authority arrests. Smith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
July 25
Richard Q. Miller, 70, of Lansing, was charged with interfering with emergency communications, trafficking in marijuana and manufacturing marijuana. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.