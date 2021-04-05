The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William C. Bass, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree trespassing and two counts of probation violation. Bass is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $5,000 secured bonds and a $50,000 secured bond.
March 27
Jana S. Burzov, 26, of Highpoint, was charged with driving while impaired. Burzov was released on March 27.
Jimmy R. Lewis, 53, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked and fraud disposal of mortgage property. Lewis was released on March 27 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
March 28
Thuman A. Padget, 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with failure to work after paid. Padget is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,800 secured bond.
March 31
Timothy D. Hartzog, 43, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of probation violation. Hartzog is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Melanie O. Medley, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with harboring a fugitive, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance. Medley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
April 1
Uland M. Bradford, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny by removing or deactivating composition, misdemeanor larceny, shoplifting concealment goods, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison and jail premises. Bradford is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secure bond.
Jeffrey L. Eastridge, 47, of Creston, was charged with non-IV-D child support. Eastridge was released on April 1 under a $180 secured bond.
April 2
Adam M. Hernandez, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. Hernandez was released on April 2 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Marty J. Holsclaw, 29, of Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Holsclaw was released on April 2 under a written promise.
Daniel L. McGuire, 37, of West Jefferson was charged with assault on a female. McGuire was released on April 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Timothy R. Watson, 32, of Deep Gap, was charged with non-IV-D child support. Watson was released on April 2 under a $505.06 cash bond.
April 3
Moises Garcia, 44, of Laurel Springs, was charged with child support. Garcia is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 cash bond.
Kenneth C. Sheets, 47, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Sheets is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
