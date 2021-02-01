The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 25
Tammy M. Hardin, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Hardin was released on Jan. 28 under a $250,000 unsecured bond.
Bryan W. Stanley, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon. Stanley was released on Jan. 25 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 27
Dale R. Mead, 61, of West Jefferson, was charged with a hit and run and driving with no operator's license. Mead was released on Jan. 27 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Robert B. Woodie, 61, of Crumpler, was charged with communicating threats. Woodie was released on Jan. 28 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jan. 29
Kim N. Gill, 60, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, driving while impaired and a hit and run. Gill was released on Jan. 29 under a written promise.
Jan. 30
Adam M. Hernandez, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $8,500 secured bond.
Cody L. Luttrell, 27, of Boone, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possessing or selling no tax paid alcohol beverage, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Luttrell was released on Jan. 30 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Sierra B. Neeves, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with forgery of an instrument and two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Neeves was released on Jan. 30 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $8,500 secured bond.
Jacob A. Roten, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving with no operator's license, speeding, four traffic offenses, driving while license revoked and driving with no insurance. Roten was released on Jan. 30 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $1 secured bond.
Jan. 31
April N. Price, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with a school attendance law violation and notice of intent to pray judgment. Price was released on Jan. 31 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
