The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 7
John B. Eggleston, 38, of Top Sail Beach, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana greater than one-half ounces and less than one-and-a-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Eggleston was released Nov. 9 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 9
Justin L. Royal, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Royal was released Nov. 9 under a $750 secured bond.
Samantha D. Snider, 42, of Trade, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Snider was released Nov. 10 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 10
Justin L. Billings, 26, of Crumpler, was charged with two probation violations. Billings was released Nov. 14 under a $1,000 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 11
Eduardo H. Barajas, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Barajas is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond and a $8,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of methamphetamine. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Greer, 48, of Creston, was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Zachary S. Holman, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Holman was released Nov. 11 under a custody release.
Robert E. Johnson, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Johnson was released Nov. 11 under a custody release.
Nov. 12
Destiny A. Salmons, 26, of Boone, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Salmons is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Trinidad P. Vargas, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vargas was released Nov. 13 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Nov. 13
Ricky A. Latham, 39, of Creston, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Latham was released Nov. 13 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 14
Edward C. Baker, 14, of Sparta, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and resisting a public officer. Baker was released Nov. 14 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Brittany M. Turner, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Turner was released Nov. 15 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 15
Misael A. Morales, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Morales was released Nov. 15 under a $500 secured bond.
Paul A. Smith II, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simpler possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Smith was released Nov. 15 under a $4,000 secured bond.
