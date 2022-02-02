The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 24
Ted M. Cooper, 32, of Mountain City, Tn., was charged with probation violation. Cooper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
James T. Denny, 24, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Denny was released on Jan. 25 under a $200 secured bond.
Porshia N. White, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. White was released on Jan. 24.
Jan. 25.
Davie A. Bledsoe, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked, altering a title/registration card/tag and driving/allowing a vehicle with no registration. Bledsoe was released on Jan. 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric H. Burns, 41, of Piney Creek, was charged with resisting a public officer. Burns is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 26
Mary E. Bryant, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Bryant was released on Jan. 26 under a $0 bond.
Robert S. Melcher, 25, of Fleetwood, was charged with non IV-D non-support of a child. Melcher was released on Jan. 26 under a $760 cash bond.
Derek W. Scism, 30, of Lenoir, was charged with two counts of probation violation, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, injury to personal property, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scism is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Joey L. Shatley, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with non IV-D non-support of a child. Shatley was released on Jan. 26 under a $228.79 cash bond.
Jan. 27
Jacob N. Brown, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing, having no operators license, three counts of resisting a public officer and two counts of assault on a government official/employee. Brown is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Angela R. Byrd, 49, of Boone, was charged with shoplifting concealment goods and failure to pay monies. Byrd is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $631.99 secured bond.
Nicholas E. W. Hallock, 31, of Boone, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hallock is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $450 secured bond.
Timothy J. Riley, 52, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, driving/allowing a vehicle with no registration and having an expired inspection sticker. Riley was released on Jan. 27 under a $750 secured bond.
