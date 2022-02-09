The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 31
Eric H. Burns, 41, of Piney Creek, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Burns was released Feb. 2 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Quentin R. White, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. White was released on Feb. 1 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Feb. 1
Ledonna M. Adcox, 26, of Wilkesboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Adcox was released on Feb. 3 under a $500 secured bond.
Randall M. King, 51, of Laurel Springs, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny and misdemeanor larceny. King is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
Gary D. Lewis, 46, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with two counts of probation violation. Lewis is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $15,000 secured bonds.
Feb. 3
Michael R. Herke, 34, of Fleetwood, was charged with communicating threats, show cause failure to pay monies and failure to pay monies. Herke was released on Feb. 3 under a $235 secured bond.
Thomas F. Jones, 27, of Whitetop, Va., was charged with driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, giving false information to an officer and four counts of felony probation violation. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Austin R. Marceno, 19, of Fleetwood, was charged with six counts of third degree sex exploitation of a minor. Marceno is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Sheila P. Price, 46, of Creston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Price was released on Feb. 3 under a $4,500 secured bond.
Feb. 4
Jamie M. Eldreth, 41, of Lansing, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, probation violation and four counts of non IV-D non-support of a child. Eldreth is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond, a $15,000 secured bond a $1,000 secured bond and three $240 secured bonds.
Adam N. Jones, 40, of Warrensville, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of methamphetamine. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond.
Noah K. Leeper, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Leeper was released on Feb. 4 under a $618 secured bond.
Feb. 5
Darrell W. Blevins, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Amanda L. Osborne, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Osborne was released on Feb. 5 under a written promise.
Marvin R. Simcox, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, operating a vehicle with no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, having no liability insurance, altering a title/registration card/tag and misdemeanor probation violation. Simcox was released on Feb. 5 under a $1,000 unsecured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Feb. 6
Barbara A. Church, 59, of Glade, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Church is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $358 secured bond.
Timothy D. Eastridge, 41, of Warrensville, was charged with school attendance law violation and unsupervised probation violation. Eastridge is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Glenna C. Greer, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while license revoked, school attendance law violation and unsupervised probation violation. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Marvin G. M. Navarro, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female. Navarro is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Danny K. Osborne, 52, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Osborne was released on Jan. 6 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Brian E. Rascoe, 37, of Whitetop, Va., was charged with assault resulting in physical injury detention EMP, being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Rascoe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Claude K. Weaver, 54, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. Weaver was released on Feb. 6 under a $3,500 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 7
Kyle D. Austin, 52, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. Austin is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center with a bond to be set.
Austin C. Blevins, 23, of Troutdale, Va., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Julie A. McNeill, 40, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. McNeill was released on Feb. 7 under a written promise.
Jacob R. Toliver, 34, of Todd, was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by adult, indecent liberties with a child, two counts of felony secret peeping and four counts of second degree sex exploitation of a minor. Toliver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.
