The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 22
Beckie S. Ballard, 49, of Todd, was charged with breaking or entering and misdemeanor stalking. Ballard was released on March 23 under a $1,000 surety bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert W. Poe, 22, of Seven Devils, was charged with assault resulting in physical injury of a law enforcement probation officer, assault of a government official/employee, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failing to heed light or siren, resisting a public officer, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. Poe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Lloyd A. Testerman Jr., of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, review, two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. Testerman was released on March 23 under two $5,000 secured bonds.
March 23
Jeffrey D. Miller, 54, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Miller was released on March 23.
March 24
Derek V. Greer, 35, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female, violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond and a $40,000 secured bond.
Austin A. Hernandez, 23, of West Jefferson was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
