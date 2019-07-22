The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 12
Mason M. Hamilton, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female and two probation violations. Hamilton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $3,500 secured bond and two $5,000 secured bonds.
Jennifer L. Meredith, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with authority to arrest. Meredith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 13
Jeremy S. Eldreth, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eldreth is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Giovanni A. Forde, 21, of Climax, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Forde was released July 17 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Kaylan S. Hayes, 18, of Willow Springs, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Hayes was released July 18 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Cole L. Nash, 19, of High Point, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. Nash was released July 14 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Vivian Y. Patricio Garcia, 20, of High Point, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Patricio Garcia was released July 13 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 25, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Phipps was released July 14 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael D. Surprise, 57, of Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Surprise was released July 16 under a $1,000 secured bond.
July 14
Simon R. Arellano-Lopez, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arellano-Lopez was released July 14 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Juan G. M. Ledezma, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Ledezma was released July 14 under a custody release.
Emmanuel M. Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Pennington was released July 15 under two $500 secured bonds.
Angelia L. Turner, 44, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Turner was released July 17 under a $500 secured bond.
July 15
Robert Z. Bratton, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bratton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Leslie A. Calhoun, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Calhoun is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeramy J. Pratt, 18, of Lenoir, was charged with extradition/fugitive of other state. Pratt was released July 15 under no bond.
July 16
Emy M. Eastridge, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Eastridge was released July 16 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
July 17
Michael W. Brown, 53, of Creston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Brown is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Ricky L. Ellison, 54, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ellison was released July 17 under a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Ted S. Kern, 68, of Rotonda, Fl., was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. Kern was released July 17 under a $500 unsecured bond.
July 18
Kelvin C. Faw, 43, of Crumpler, was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Faw is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $800,000 secured bond.
Dakota L. Maze, 23, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with simple assault. Maze was released July 18 under a $500 secured bond.
Joseph N. Royall, 41, of Creston, was charged with simple assault. Royall was released July 18 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Derek T. Wyatt, 54, of Millers Creek, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Wyatt was released July 18 under a $500 unsecured bond.
