The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 2
William S. Byland, 39, of Fleetwood, was charged with breaking or entering. Byland was released Aug. 2 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespass and cyberstalking. Lambert was released Aug. 3 under a $500 secured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 22, of Crumpler, was charged with allowing unlicensed to drive, expired registration card or tag, expired/no inspection, driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Maze was released Aug. 2 under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 3
Meredith G. Decker, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a release order. Decker was released Aug. 3 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Adam M. Hernandez, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, three counts of driving while license revoked, open container after consuming alcohol, two counts of speeding, driving left of center and a rear lamps violation. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and two $750 secured bonds.
Eric J. Jarman, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Jarman was released Aug. 6 under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 4
Brandi R. Beach, 37, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Beach is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas A. Saunders, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Saunders was released Aug. 4 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 5
Davis A. Bledsoe, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bledsoe was released Aug. 6 under four $1,500 secured bonds.
Latashia R. Hamm, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Hamm was released Aug. 6 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kevin W. Matkins, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, misdemeanor larceny and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Matkins was released Aug. 5 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Frederica G. Trapp, 60, of Creston, was charged with ASLT firearm DW COMP CAMP POL, driving while impaired, two counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Trapp was released Aug. 5 under a written promise, a $1,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Aug. 6
Coty J. Collins, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Collins was released Aug. 6 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer M. Trivette, 43, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault. Trivette was released Aug. 6 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 7
Jimmy T. Galloway, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Galloway is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Aug. 8
Alonzo M. Miller, 39, of Lansing, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Miller was released Aug. 8 under a written promise.
James D. Worley Jr., 41, of Fleetwood, was charged with a probation violation. Worley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 9
Christina L. Niece, 40, of McGrady, was charged with three counts of identity theft. Niece is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
