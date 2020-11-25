The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 16
Nicole L. Blakeman, 20, of Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Blakeman was released Nov. 16 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Thomas F. Jones, 25, of Whitetop, Va., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Jones was released Nov. 16 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Jennifer L. Williams, 30, of Sparta, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Williams was released Nov. 19 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Nov. 17
Melissa L. M. Staley, 43, of Saltville, Va., was charged with failing to appear on charges of three counts of possession of stolen property, operating a vehicle with no insurance, resisting a public officer and forgery of endorsement. Staley was released Nov. 17 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 18
Nicole S. Fitzgerald, 37, of Hendersonville, was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked. Fitzgerald was released Nov. 19 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Harley M. Taylor, 21, of Crumpler, was charged with failing to appear on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Taylor is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Nov. 19
Amber F. Burns, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny by employee. Burns was released Nov. 19 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Amanda L. Prevette, 35, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with six counts of misdemeanor larceny. Prevette was released Nov. 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Joshua B. Wilcox, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with communicating threats. Wilcox was released Nov. 19 under a written promise.
