The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 4
Jackie D. Royall, 42, of Creston, was charged with failing to appear on charges of communicating threats. Royall was released Sept. 4 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Walton was released Sept. 9 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 5
Joshua D. Boggs, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of assault on a female. Boggs was released Sept. 5 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Brandon J. Creswell, 25, of Greenwood, S.C, was charged with failing to appear on charges of two counts of driving while impaired, expired inspection sticker, unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area, no operator's license and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Creswell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
Sept. 6
Lowell Y. Dolinger, 62, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Dolinger is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Robert D. Mahala, 42, of Lansing, was charged with larceny by merchant product code fraud and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Mahala was released Sept. 6 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Patrick was released Sept. 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jose L. M. Reyes, 24, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with communicating threats. Reyes was released Sept. 6 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 8
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Foster was released Sept. 8 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Pennington was released Sept. 8 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Mercedes Shepherd, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Shepherd was released Aug. 9 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Sept. 9
Robert M. Blackburn, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Blackburn was released Sept. 9 under a $1,000 secured bond.
James A. Lewis, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Lewis was released Sept. 9 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile and possession of stolen goods or property. Royal was released Sept. 10 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Sept. 10
Robert H. Bradley, 42, of Millers Creek, was charged with driving while impaired. Bradley was released Sept. 11 under a custody release.
Dennis D. Combs, 41, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Combs was released Sept. 10 under a $500 secured bond.
Gerald A. Harper II, 39, of Morehead, was charged with failing to appear on charges of assault and battery. Harper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Dalton W. Lister, 25, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and two probation violations. Lister is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Gabriel L. C. Perez, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing and driving while impaired. Perez was released Sept. 10 under two $500 secured bonds.
Cynthia G. Roten, 47, of Creston, was charged with simple assault. Roten was released Sept. 10 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Walton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 11
Justin M. Minton, 33, of Millers Creek, was charged with being a habitual felon. Minton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Pennington was released Sept. 11 under a written promise.
Corey A. Richardson, 34, of Wilkesboro, was charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Richardson was released Sept. 11 under a $15,000 secured bond.
