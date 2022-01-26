The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 11
Mikee D. McLeod, 39, of Boone, was charged with probation violation. McLeod is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Joshua K. Rockwell, 29, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with financial card theft, five counts of obtaining property under a false pretense, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Rockwell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $4,000 secured bond.
Jan. 12
Geoff A. Lewis, 34, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Lewis was released under two $1,000 secured bonds.
Kelly W. Miller, 37, of Lansing, was charged with disorderly conduct in a public building, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premisses. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 13
Cynthia G. Roten, 49, of Creston, was charged with two counts of harassing phone calls and two counts of communicating threats. Roten was released on Jan. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jackie D. Royall, 44, of Creston, was charged with two counts of harassing phone calls and two counts of communicating threats. Roten was released on Jan. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jan. 15
Adam N. Campbell, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with non IV-D non-support of a child, driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, altering a title/registration card/tag and failing to wear a seat belt. Campbell was released on Jan. 21 under a $415 cash bond and a $500 unsecured bond.
Teresa W. Coffey, 55, of Sparta, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coffey was released on Jan. 15 under a $3,500 unsecured bond.
Joseph D. Eller, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with extradition/fugitive of another state. Eller was released on Jan. 20 under a $30,000 secured bond.
Layne S. Ham, 28, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Ham was released on Jan. 16.
David J. Krautkremer, 37, of Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting. Krautkremer was released on Jan. 15.
Jennifer R. Krautkremer, 44, of Glade Valley, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting. Krautkreme was released on Jan. 15.
Nichole D. Krautkremer, 33, of Sparta, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, having an expired registration card/tag and expired no inspection. Krautkremer was released on Jan. 15 under two $500 unsecured bonds.
James D. Mason, 26, of Sparta, was charged with driving while impaired and having an expired registration card/tag. Mason was released on Jan. 15.
Jan. 16
Heather L. Nance, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense and first degree trespassing, entering and remaining. Nance was released on Jan. 16 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jan. 17
Ivan H. Moore, 32, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Moore is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Jan. 18
Austin A. Hernandez, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with first degree burglary, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Joshua B. Weaver, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 19
Hunter J. Radford, 22, of Crumpler, was charged with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and felony possession of marijuana. Radford is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and a $250,000 secured bond.
Jan. 20
Oscar Hernandez, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and having no operators license. Hernandez was released on Jan. 20 under a written promise.
David J. Sheets, 45, of Wilkesboro, was charged with felony larceny. Sheets was released on Jan. 20 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Creston, was charged with having no operators license, altering a title/registration card/tag, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Snyder was released on Jan. 20 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Jan. 22
Allen Q. Woods, 60, of Creston, was charged with communicating threats, three counts of assault on a female and injury to personal property. Woods is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.