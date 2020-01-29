The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 17
Matthew D. Coldiron, 30, of Lansing, was charged with first degree trespassing. Coldiron was released Jan. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 26, of Fleetwood, was charged with allowing unlicensed to drive, aiding and abetting a driver while license revoked, speeding and unsafe tires. Phipps was released Jan. 19 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 18
Wendy L. Blevins, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with two felony probation violations. Blevins was released Jan. 19 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Bryan H. Crandell, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with sexual battery. Crandell was released Jan. 18 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Caleb J. Finley, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Finley was released Jan. 19 under a $350 cash bond.
Steven W. Matkins, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Matkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
James V. Price Jr., 50, of Creston, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Price was released Jan. 18 under a written promise.
Gregory A. R. Wellington, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Wellington was released Jan. 18 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jan. 19
Mario Acuna, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Acuna was released Jan. 19 under a custody release.
Adam N. Campbell, 36, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespass, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Campbell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Joshua D. Lipford, 32, of Trade, Tenn., was charged with felony larceny and altering or destroying a stolen motor vehicle part. Lipford was released Jan. 19 under a $20,000 secured bond.
Jan. 20
Adam N. Hernandez, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, resisting a public officer, two counts of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control and a probation violation. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Jan. 22
Selena E. Becerra, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with a parole violation. Becerra is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
Joseph A. Boccardy, 49, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. Boccardy was released Jan. 22 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Celestine R. Greene, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with three school attendance law violations and a probation violation. Greene was released Jan. 22 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component. Hazlewood is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Hopkins was released Jan. 22 under a $580 secured bond.
Adam M. Kendall, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Kendall is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nicholas K. Merckling Jr., 38, of Saint Augustine, Fl., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a concealed handgun permit violation. Merckling was released Jan. 22 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Derek N. Reeves, 51, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and failure to comply with license restrictions. Reeves was released Jan. 22 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Destiny S. Travis, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with four counts of driving while license revoked and unsafe movement. Travis was released Jan. 22 under a $7540 cash bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 23
Enrique R. Alvarez, 24, of Boone, was charged with statutory rape of a child, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and two counts of driving after consuming under the age of 21. Alvarez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $1,000,000 secured bond.
Harold G. Greer, 70, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Greer was released Jan. 23 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Logan M. Gregory, 25, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component. Gregory is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas F. Jones, 25, of White Top, Va., was charged with possession of a stolen automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving or allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Lance J. Mahala, 20, of Boone, was charged with three probation violation, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor larceny and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and two $15,000 secured bonds.
Jamius R. Wright, 33, of Lansing, was charged with expired registration card/tag, driving or allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, unsafe tires, no operator’s license and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Wright is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.