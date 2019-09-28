The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 20
Hunter M. J. Harris, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. Harris is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Steven L. Jones, 53, of Lansing, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Jones was released Sept. 21 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Clinton E. Mahala, 36, of Creston, was charged with a probation violation. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.
George C. Shumate, 74, of Lansing, was charged with second degree trespass. Shumate was released Sept. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 21
Kelly W. Miller, 35, of Lansing, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of resisting a public officer, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of assault on a female. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond, two $2,500 secured bonds and a $3,000 secured bond.
Elijah K. Weaver, 34, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Weaver was released Sept. 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 22
Seth H. Bower, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Bower is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Christopher M. Darden, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, IV-D non-support child and assault on a female. Darden was released Sept. 23 under a $500 secured bond, a $732 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 23
Curtis E. Leyshon, 62, of Boone, was charged with direct criminal contempt. Leyshon was released Sept. 23 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Sept. 24
Ashley N. Craig, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Craig was released Sept. 24 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Vanessa K. Denny, 39, of Grassy Creek, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Denny was released Sept. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Harless was released Sept. 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Justin G. Turner, 31, of Glade Valley, was charged with driving while license revoked. Turner was released Sept. 24 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Sept. 26
William J. Malafronti, 31, of Lansing, was charged with no operator's license, disorderly conduct and first degree trespass. Malafronti was released Sept. 27 under a $1,000 cash bond.
