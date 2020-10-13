The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 3
Mikaila A. Canter, 22, of Lansing, was charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Canter was released Oct. 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Christie L. Roberts, 35, of Deep Gap, was charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and failing to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny, a misdemeanor probation violation, being a habitual felon, second-degree trespassing, felony possession of cocaine, four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, delivering/accepting a blank or open title, failure to deliver a title, driving/allowing plate not displayed and expired registration card or tag. Roberts was released Oct. 5 under a $30,000 secured bond.
Oct. 7
Samantha M. Sprinkle, 25, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license revoked and providing fictitious/false information to an officer. Sprinkle is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $1,000 secured bonds, a $2,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 8
Robert M. Blackburn, 32, of Crumpler, was charged with violation of a court order. Blackburn is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
