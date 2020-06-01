The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 23
Adriane D. Hamby, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Hamby was released May 23 under a $750 secured bond.
May 24
Gregory K. Ellison, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Ellison was released May 25 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Ronnie Nichols, 47, of Warrensville, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. Nichols was released May 24 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Anthony J. Sayas Jr., 33, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female. Sayas was released May 25 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
May 25
Adam M. Kendall, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Kendall is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Fransisco A. LunaVartierra, 34, of Creston, was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. LunaVartierra was released May 25 under a $10,000 secured bond.
May 26
Cortney R. Lanktree, 38, of Concord, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Lanktree was released May 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 27
Jerome R. Leeper, 47, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Leeper was released May 27 under two $500 unsecured bonds.
May 28
Tosha S. Randall, 32, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Randall is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
J.R. W. Stamper, 33, of Hayes, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Stamper was released May 30 under a $2,500 secured bond.
May 29
Randall W. Cox, 45, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Cox is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Tanya K. Duncan, 41, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Duncan was released May 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Randall W. Mash, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Mash was released May 29 under a $25,000 secured bond.
