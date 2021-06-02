The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 21
Derrick L. Barker, 23, of Lansing, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Matthew K. Woodie, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and two counts of driving while license revoked. Woodie was released on May 22 under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 22
Matthew C. Bryant 35, of Kernersville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bryant was released on May 22 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazelwood, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hazelwood is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Austin A. Hernandez, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin E. Huff, 28, of Lansing was arrested on May 22 and released on May 23. No charge data was given.
Lonnie L. Price, 44, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Price was released on May 26.
May 23
Sergio Gonzalez-Galindo, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Gonzalez was released on May 23 under a written promise.
May 24
James W. Blankenbeckler, 49, of Crumpler, was charged with extradition or fugitive of another state. Blankenbeckler is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Donald M. Byrd, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked. Byrd is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jimmy T. Galloway, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Galloway is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Michael J. Greene, 33, of West Jefferson, was arrested on May 24 and released the same day. No charge data was given.
Amanda L. Hoke, 44, of Boone, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Hoke is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Adam L. Presnell, 36, of Deep Gap, was arrested on May 24 and released on May 26. No charge data was given.
John C. Roten, 55, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Roten is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Elijah F. Shupe, 35, of Creston, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Shupe was released on May 26 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Paul A. Smith II, 50, was arrested on May 24 and released on May 26. No charge data was given.
James R. Stanley, 41, of Creston, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Stanley was released on May 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
May 25
Crystal N. M. Combs, 32, of Hays, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Combs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $332.80 cash bond.
Gregory K. Ellison, 50, of West Jefferson, was arrested on May 25 and is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. No charge data was given.
Philip A. McCraw, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. McCraw was released on May 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 26
Daniel J. Boone, 60, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Boone was released on May 26 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Cynthia D. Hale, 45, of Fleetwood, was charged with simple assault. Hale was released on May 26 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Wayne T. Parsons, 40, of Ferguson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Parsons is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $310 cash bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Walton was released on May 26 under a $2,500 secured bond.
May 27
Anglea M. Stafford, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Stafford was released on May 28 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
