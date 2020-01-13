The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 3
Ivan H. Moore, 30, of Lansing, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Moore is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Casey T. Smith, 26, of Fayettville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed. Smith was released Jan. 3 under a $100 secured bond and a $200 secured bond.
Ashley B. Wyatt, 27, of Lansing, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Wyatt was released Jan. 3 under a written promise.
Jan. 4
Amanda L. Bailey, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, resisting a public officer and failure to wear a seat belt in a front seat. Bailey was released Jan. 5 under a $500 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Wendy L. Blevins, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespass. Blevins was released Jan. 4 under a $370 secured bond.
Charles E. Cannon Jr., 56, of Wendell, was charged with sexual battery. Cannon was released Jan. 4 under a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Todd A. Carter, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Carter was released Jan. 4 under a written promise.
Amanda N. Coffey, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Coffey was released Jan. 4 under a $315 secured bond.
Coty J. Collins, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Collins was released Jan. 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Scottie R. Tevepaugh, 53, of Morganton, was charged with seven counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Tevepaugh is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond.
Michael L. Wilson, 61, of Creston, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Wilson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 5
Hunter L. Luther, 21, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Luther was released Jan. 5 under a $500 secured bond.
Robert L. Robinson Jr., 39, of Hildebran, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Robinson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Vanessa R. Sawyer, 18, of Fleetwood, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Sawyer was released Jan. 5 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 6
Coty J. Collins, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, communicating threats and possession of methamphetamine. Collins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Timothy W. Critcher Sr., 46, of Boone, was charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Critcher was released Jan. 7 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 7
Marty J. Holsclaw, 28, of Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Holsclaw is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and three counts of creating a counterfeit controlled substance. Lambert is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jan. 8
Michael L. Greever, 37, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. Greever is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jan. 9
Derek V. I. Greer, 34, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female. Greer was released Jan. 10 under a $1,000 secured bond.
George F. Head, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a place for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Head is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
William B. Head, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a place for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Head is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Amanda N. Main, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Main is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.
Dakota L. Maze, 24, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Maze was released Jan. 9 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jamie P. Miller, 41, of Creston, was charged with driving while impaired. Miller was released Jan. 9 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 10
Bryan H. Crandell, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, hit and run and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Crandell was released Jan. 10 under a $2,500 secured bond.
David R. Eller, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Eller was released Jan. 10 under a $50,000 secured bond.
Joseph C. Jones, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Jones was released Jan. 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
