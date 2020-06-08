The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 30
Austin A. Davis, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with indecent exposure. Davis was released May 30 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Rene C. Martin, 38, of Ennice, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator's license. Martin was released May 30 under a written promise.
Jesse A. Ramos, 23, of Greensboro, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Ramos was released May 30 under $750 secured bond.
Jeffrey D. Shatley, 57, of Jefferson, was charged with exploiting disabled/elderly. Shatley was released June 4 under a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Harley Yeoman, 24, of Fleetwood, was charged with simple assault. Yeoman was released May 30 under a written promise.
William E. Yeoman, 27, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female. Yeoman was released May 30 under a $750 secured bond.
June 2
Shannon L. Beck, 46, of Statesville, was charged with communicating threats. Beck was released June 2 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Melissa D. Rash, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, breaking or entering, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, two $1,000 secured bonds, a $2,500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Claude K. Weaver, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
June 3
Tyler J. Albert, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting a felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Albert is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
June 4
Johnathan L. Rash, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Rash was released June 4 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Michael P. Roark, 48, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female and violating a domestic violence protection order. Roark is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
June 5
Gary D. Lewis, 44, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with possession of marijuana greater than one-half ounces, assault on a female and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Lewis was released June 5 under a $1,000 unsecured bond, a $2,000 secured bond and a $4,000 secured bond.
Michelle D. Rash, 36, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
