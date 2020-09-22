The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 12
Joshua A. Royal, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. Royal was released Sept. 12 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Elijah F. Shupe, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Shupe was released Sept. 12 under a written promise.
Sept. 13
Ryon M. Garaguso, 27, of Sicklerville, N.J., was charged with cyberstalking a violating a domestic violence protection order. Garaguso was released Sept. 13 under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew J. Grindstaff, 29, of Mount Holly, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Grindstaff was released Sept. 13 under a written promise.
Kayla M. McCoy, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. McCoy was released Sept. 17 under a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Lindsey C. Waln, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, assaulting a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Waln was released Sept. 14 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Sept. 14
Jordan B. Bingham, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of five or more counterfeit instruments, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bingham was released Sept. 14 under a $2,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Frederick A. Cooper, 55, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Cooper was released Sept. 14 under a $40,000 secured bond.
Adriane D. Hamby, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked. Hamby is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Roger L. Jarman, 54, of Kingston, was charged with selling methamphetamine and a post-release violation. Jarman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Christian N. Neese, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of five counterfeit instruments. Neese is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $500 secured bonds and a $2,500 secured bond.
Jacob A. Roten, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while license revoked. Roten was released $1,500 secured bond.
Robin E. Trivette, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Trivette was released Sept. 14 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 15
Mason C. Harris Jr., 27, of Crumpler, was charged with violating a court order. Harris was released Sept. 15 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Douglas R. Owens, 44, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay monies. Owens is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $600 cash bond.
Sept. 16
Darrell W. Blevins, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Blevins was released Sept. 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Ricky L. Caudle, 33, of Sparta, was charged with failure to appear on charges of four counts of simple, worthless check. Caudle is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $235.82 cash bond, a $245 cash bond and two $314 cash bonds.
Kimberly M. Coe, 40, of Grassy Creek, was charged with failure to appear on a felony, and failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coe was released Sept. 18 under a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Randy A. Smith, 31, of Millers Creek, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked and failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and driving while impaired. Smith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond, a $3,000 secure bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Harley M. Taylor, 21, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Taylor was released Sept. 16 under a $340 cash bond.
Sept. 17
Jordan B. Bingham, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Bingham is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jody L. Milam, 46, of Creston, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance and failure to appear on charges of two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate and expired registration card or tag. Milam is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Ashley B. Wyatt, 28, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Wyatt was released Sept. 18 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Sept. 18
Ricky O. Barnes, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Barnes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Loretta L. Biederman, 35, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to appear on charges of a school attendance law violation and a PJC review. Biederman was released Sept. 18 under a $750 secured bond.
Victor A. Hernandez, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked. Hernandez was released Sept. 19 under a $750 secured bond.
