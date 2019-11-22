The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 15
Edison R. Holman, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Crystal D. Medley, 38, of Creston, was charged with first degree trespass, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Medley was released Nov. 16 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Joseph D. Shepherd, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Shepherd was released Nov. 15 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Lindsey C. Waln, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with first-degree trespass. Waln was released Nov. 16 under a $500 secured bond.
Nov. 16
Juan Acevedo, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Acevedo was released Nov. 16 under a $500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Hazlewood was released Nov. 16 under a $500 secured bond.
Dalton W. Lister, 24, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Lister was released Nov. 18 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Timothy A. Wallace, 26, of Trade, Tenn., was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and possession of methamphetamine. Wallace was released Nov. 16 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Nov. 17
Thomas A. Miller, 38, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Miller was released Nov. 17 under a $1,200 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.
Alex N. Patrick, 19, of Lansing, was charged with resisting a public officer. Patrick was released Nov. 17 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Dalton L. Patrick, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer and driving while impaired. Patrick was released Nov. 17 under a written promise and a $1,500 secured bond.
William L. Patrick, 50, of Crumpler, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. Patrick was released Nov. 18 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sandra A. Reedy, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Reedy was released Nov. 18 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Gregory A. R. Wellington, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Wellington was released Nov. 17 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nov. 19
Kayla M. McCoy, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. McCoy is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moretz is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and three $5,000 secured bonds.
Nov. 21
Derrick L. Barker, 21, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault and assault on a female. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael A. Calhoun, 57, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespass. Calhoun is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Adam N. Jones, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Lindsey C. Waln, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Waln is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 22
Thomas D. Hawkins II, 47, of Ferguson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Hawkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.
Daniel R. Walton, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Walton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
