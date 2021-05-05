The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 26
David T. Lambert, 28, of Lansing, was charged with a harassing phone call and cyber stalking. Lambert was released on April 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
April 27
Jeremy A. Scism, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failing to heed light and siren, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, parole violation and extradition of other state. Scism is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
April 28
Brandon D. Hughes, 38, of Claremont, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Hughes was released on April 30 under a $315 cash bond.
Mathias P. Smith, 38, of Fayetteville, was charged with 12 counts of removing, destroying or deactivating an anti-larceny component, assault with a firearm deadly weapon on company campus police, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. Smith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
April 29
Donald R. Martin Jr., 40, of Zionville, was charged with resisting a public officer. Martin was released on April 29 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 37, of Lansing, was charged with parole violation. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $0 bond.
Samantha D. Snyder, 43, of Trade, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Snyder was released on April 30 under a $4,000 secured bond.
April 30
Marty A. Cochran, 49, of Ennice, was charged with driving while impaired. Cochran was released on April 30 under a written promise.
May 1
William T. Hartzog, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Hartzog was released on May 1.
Tony G. Woodie, 74, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and using en expired registration card. Woodie was released on May 1 under two $1,000 unsecured bonds.
May 2
Donald M. Byrd, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing. Byrd was released on May 2 under a $500 secured bond.
Mark A. Edwards, 36, of West Jefferson, was arrested. No charge data was provided. Edwards is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
May 3
Brandon I. Peterson, 32, of Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Peterson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
