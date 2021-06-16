The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 7
Donald H. Adams, 54, of Piney Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Adams was released on June 8 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Elijah K. Weaver, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
June 8
Daniel J. O’Hanlon, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. O’Hanlon was released on June 8 under a written promise.
June 10
Joey L. Shatley, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Shatley was released on June 10 under a $10,000 secured bond.
June 11
Robert B. Michaux, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Michaux is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Robert N. Morrison, 40, of Todd, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Morrison was released on June 12 under a $750 secured bond.
Michael G. Perry Jr., 28, of Millers Creek, was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked. Perry is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
June 12
Jose L. M. Reyes, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Reyes was released on June 12.
June 13
Monica L. Comer, 59, of Creston, was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Comer was released on June 13 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Hannah C. Teague, 28, of Boomer, was charged with second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Teague was released on June 13 under a $500 secured bond.
