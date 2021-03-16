The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 6
Alexandria D. Cowan, 30, of Roaring River, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Cowan was released on March 6.
Cassie M. Dellinger, 39, of Conover, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Dellinger was released on March 6 under a $507.60 cash bond.
Christopher S. Lenihan, 22, of Wilkesboro, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lenihan was released on March 6 under a written promise.
March 8
Melody J. Derossi, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct. Derossi is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Sylvia S. Fonseca, 35, of Laurel Springs, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Fonseca was released on March 10 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Chad M. Yates, 49, of Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct. Yates is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
March 9
Kayla S. Dehaven, 31, of Warrensville, was charged with probation violation. Dehaven was released on March 9 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Philip K. Hobbs Jr., 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Hobbs was released on March 10 under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 10
Jamie M. Eldreth, 40, of Lansing, was charged with three counts of IV-D non-support of a child. Eldreth is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 cash bond and two $149 cash bonds.
James H. Ogburn Jr., 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Ogburn was released on March 11 under a $5,000 secured bond.
March 11
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop at a steady red light. Noblett was released on March 11.
Emmannel M. Pennington, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with defrauding drug/alcohol screening tests and probation violation. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 custody release.
March 12
Manuel J. Arellano-lopez, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child. Arellano-lopez was released on March 12 under a $75,000 secured bond.
Teresa G. Fink, 41, of Winston, was charged with simple assault. Fink is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Marty J. Holsclaw, 29, of Wilkesboro, was charged with second degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a counterfeit instrument. Holsclaw was released on March 12 under a $500 unsecured bond, a $260 cash bond and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
March 13
Jacob A. Roten, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer. Roten was released on March 13 under a $10,000 secured bond.
March 14
Daniel R. Phipps, 30, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Phipps was released on March 15 under a $6,000 secured bond.
